North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Showers this morning becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.