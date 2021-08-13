Seattle Sounders FC (9-3-6) vs. Portland Timbers (7-8-2)
Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland +149, Seattle +180, Draw +234; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers host the Seattle Sounders in Western Conference action.
The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall and 6-4-2 at home during the 2020 season. Portland scored 55 goals a season ago and recorded 41 assists.
The Sounders went 11-5-6 overall and 3-4-3 on the road a season ago. Seattle scored 52 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.
The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 2-1.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Steve Clark (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Diego Chara.
Seattle: Nouhou Tolo (injured), Jordy Delem (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Bradley Shaun Smith (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Will Bruin (injured), Stefan Frei (injured), Abdoulaye Cissoko (injured).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.