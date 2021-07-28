Portland Timbers (6-7-1) vs. LA Galaxy (8-6-1)
Carson, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles +109, Portland +223, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy host the Portland Timbers in Western Conference play.
The Galaxy compiled a 6-12-4 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-6-2 in home games. Los Angeles scored 27 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 46.
The Timbers compiled an 11-6-6 record overall a season ago while finishing 5-2-4 in road games. Portland scored 55 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.
The teams match up Friday for the second time this season. Portland won the last meeting 3-0.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Sega Coulibaly, Jonathan Dos Santos, Chicharito, Sebastian Lletget, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Efrain Alvarez, Oniel Fisher.
Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Claudio Bravo, Andy Polo (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Eryk Williamson.
