Portland Timbers (7-9-2) vs. Sporting Kansas City (11-4-4)
Kansas City, Kansas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -165, Portland +408, Draw +320; over/under is 3 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Portland travels to Sporting Kansas City looking to break a three-game road losing streak.
Sporting Kansas City finished 12-6-3 overall and 6-4-1 at home in the 2020 season. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals a season ago and recorded 26 assists.
The Timbers went 11-6-6 overall and 5-2-4 on the road a season ago. Portland scored 55 goals last season and registered 41 assists.
The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Portland won the last meeting 2-1.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Jaylin Lindsey (injured), Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (injured), Khiry Shelton (injured), Felipe Hernandez.
Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Steve Clark (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.