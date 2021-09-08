Portland Timbers (9-10-3) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7-7-8)
Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +122, Portland +200, Draw +265; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Portland comes into a matchup with Vancouver after notching two straight shutout wins.
The Whitecaps finished 9-14-0 overall during the 2020 season while going 6-5-0 at home. Vancouver scored 27 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.
The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall and 5-2-4 on the road during the 2020 season. Portland scored 55 goals a season ago and had 41 assists.
The teams meet Friday for the second time this season. Vancouver won the last meeting 1-0.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Ranko Veselinovic (injured), Caio Alexandre (injured), Lucas Cavallini, Andy Rose (injured), Maxime Crepeau, Javain Brown, Jake Nerwinski (injured).
Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Cristhian Paredes (injured).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.