PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire history museum usually focused on the past is now highlighting the present and looking to the future.
A new exhibit at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth explores how some of the city's irreplaceable heritage is being damaged by rising sea levels.
The exhibit is called “Water Has a Memory: Preserving Strawbery Banke and Portsmouth,” and is aimed at showing how history is affecting the present and future.
Officials say they hope it will help visitors understand the problem and learn how to adopt solutions. Now open at the museum's Rowland Gallery, the exhibit will be modified over the next few years to illustrate how the museum and city are adapting to rising waters.