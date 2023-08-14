BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 14, 2023--
Posh, the market-leading AI platform of purpose-built solutions for financial institutions, has announced a new milestone: they have successfully reached over 100 deployed solutions with 58 live clients. This accomplishment highlights Posh’s AI solutions' consistent momentum within the financial industry and demonstrates strong client retention within the Posh AI ecosystem.
Posh’s comprehensive AI-powered solutions across mobile and digital channels specialize in streamlining customer conversations, assisting with lead generation opportunities, and internal knowledge management. By harnessing the capabilities of our AI, these solutions offer swift assistance and answers, freeing up time for employees to focus on helping customers achieve their financial objectives. Each solution is built to empower banks and credit unions by enhancing customer and employee experiences.
Since January, Posh has witnessed a remarkable 41% surge in Helpful Banking Moments, a metric Posh uses to gauge successful customer outcomes. Additionally, there has been a 49% increase in voice chats and a 40% increase in digital chats, showcasing Posh’s ability to effectively scale its products without compromising exceptional results. This achievement further cements Posh’s position as an AI-native company and represents its continued commitment to creating AI solutions to answer the needs of financial institutions.
“In all of my vendor interactions, I have yet to find a better partner than Posh. From initial vision discussions to design and implementation support - they are outstanding! They are as focused on delivering benefits and value to our members as much as we are. This is why we call Posh a partner!” - Todd Woods, SVP of Technology at Interra Credit Union.
“In this wave of interest in AI, as vendors look to incorporate AI as add-ons into their product suites, Posh stands out as AI-native: deeply rooted in the domains of both AI and financial services. Since our founding, we've remained committed to being a steadfast partner for banks and credit unions, offering authentic guidance and serving as a reputable thought leader in the dynamic AI landscape. Our milestone of 100 successful AI deployments is a testament to this dedication. We will continue to build solutions that address the needs of our clients and deliver authentic value,” - Karan Kashyap, co-founder and CEO of Posh.
By adapting cutting-edge AI and LLM (large language model) technology for the banking domain, Posh continues to innovate our existing product lineup while enabling new solutions to improve operational efficiencies and customer satisfaction. Posh is dedicated to applying AI to solve the needs of its clients while safeguarding organizations from potential reputational risks associated with the technology.
About Posh
Posh’s mission is to accelerate the responsible adoption of AI for financial institutions, empowering them to best serve their communities. Posh’s AI solutions span digital and voice channels. They are purpose-built to address challenges unique to the financial services industry, such as: alleviating long wait times in favor of warm, conversational customer self-service, enabling 24/7 access to banking services, creating lead-generation opportunities without compromising VIP customer service, and streamlining knowledge management. Founded in 2018 by Karan Kashyap and Matt McEachern in Boston, MA, Posh has raised over $36M in financing from leading fintech investors, including Canapi, JAM FINTOP, Curql, and TruStage, as well as direct investments from dozens of financial institutions themselves.
