JAJA Spirits (“JAJA”) has learned that a limited number of 750 mL bottles of JAJA Tequila Blanco, Reposado and Añejo produced between March 8 and March 27, 2022 have, in certain cases, the potential to develop small imperfections on the exterior of the bottle. These imperfections may lead to easier than normal breakage of the glass and result in a remote and limited health risk from small particles in the bottle. Although the probability of injury to any consumer is very low and we have received no reports of injury or complaints, the risk is not zero, and therefore, in an abundance of caution, JAJA is voluntarily recalling JAJA Tequila Blanco, Reposado and Añejo with the lot numbers L00122E046 and L00222E046.
Consumers who have purchased or received JAJA Tequila since April 1, 2022 should check the lot number located on the inside of the front label as depicted below. Consumers who have bottles with the lot number L00122E046 or L00222E046 should contact JAJA consumer care at 1-718-395-3412 or recall@jajatequila.com to arrange for the return of the product and a refund of its purchase price.
Consumers who have JAJA Tequila containing the lot numbers noted above should not consume the product nor should they allow others to consume it. All bottles with these lot numbers that were distributed to retailers are being removed from retail shelves immediately.
JAJA believes that the health and safety of its consumers is paramount, and the best way to ensure that is to recall the potentially affected bottles.
