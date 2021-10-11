SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2021--
Postman, the world’s leading API platform, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management*, based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. This follows the company’s recent announcement that it has taken the next step in redefining the API Management category for an API-first world with the new-and-improved Postman API Platform, taking API management beyond the monolithic gateway. As stated by Gartner, “Visionaries approach this market from an innovative angle.” With Postman, customers can choose the gateway—or gateways—that allow developers to take end-to-end ownership of what they ship.
“Ever since Postman’s inception, our singular focus has been to help users solve problems around their APIs, whether developers for an early-stage team or at a Fortune 500 company,” said Abhinav Asthana, co-founder and CEO of Postman. “We’ve learned that as companies transition from code-first to API-first, they need to evolve their software development pipeline all the way to production and interactions and consumers. We are laser-focused on bringing our vision of an API-first world to life, so for Postman to be named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant further validates our mission.”
Redefining API Management for an API-First World
A code-first strategy is no longer enough, as APIs are now the building blocks of all modern software. From Postman’s vantage point serving 17 million developers and 500,000 organizations around the world, there is a rise in companies embracing an API-first development model. This is defined by Postman as a development model in which applications are conceptualized and built as an interconnection of internal and external services through APIs. This is a significant technology shift happening in every company today, and companies that fail to make this transition will fall behind in their respective markets as others rise to the occasion.
Emerging to fill this need is a new category of API Platforms: software systems with integrated tools and processes that allow producers and consumers to effectively build, manage, publish, and consume APIs. These platforms deliver the following components:
- Tools for the entire API lifecycle—all the way from API clients to API monitoring
- Collaboration capabilities for producers and consumers
- Governance capabilities for operations, architecture, and security teams
- Integrations with the services development life cycle including source code management, CI/CD, cloud or on-premises infrastructure, and application performance management.
A true API platform helps organizations manage the entire API lifecycle from design to production, while also bringing the most critical constituents—API consumers—into the fold. It not only helps with a single API, but also enables users to govern their entire API landscape. An API platform in this form is a core system that an organization should deploy to ensure success with APIs.
Postman’s vision is to enable API-first development for every organization—whether the organization has one API or thousands of APIs. To learn more, read Asthana’s blog post: “ The New Postman API Platform: Redefining API Management for the API-First World.”
For a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management report, download here.
