Thanksgiving is here, and with it, we kick off the holidays.
Potatoes USA, the home of U.S. potato farmers, has long known that potatoes are the king of Thanksgiving sides, and a recent analysis of Google Trends found that most Americans agree! From coast to coast, several states put potatoes in some form – mashed, baked, hash brown casserole – at the top of their menu. It’s no surprise – potatoes are one of the most versatile and delicious vegetables around.
But do you know how to make potatoes for everyone at your table this year? Potatoes USA has you covered, with delicious and sometimes surprising takes on our favorite Thanksgiving side.
Your daughter’s new boyfriend is a vegan? We’ve got you covered with Vegan Mashed Potatoes with Kale.
Your sister’s gone gluten-free but still wants potato casserole with a satisfying crunch? Try Gluten-Free Spiralized Hash Brown Casserole that will please the whole crowd.
In a tizzy because you forgot you promised your mom you’d make a side? These Quick Mashed Potatoes are delicious and ready in 20 minutes.
Need the absolute best traditional mashed potatoes? You can’t fail with these Perfect Mashed Potatoes.
Hosting your in-laws for the first time and need to take it up a notch? Impress them with Brie Whipped Mashed Potatoes.
Looking for something to do with all those leftovers? Make it easy on yourself with Cast Iron Skillet Turkey Hash with Soft-Cooked Eggs.
And don’t forget – pups love potatoes, too! Dogs can eat mashed potatoes, but avoid the seasonings.
Not only will potatoes please your whole crowd, they’re also affordable and nutritious. Potatoes are an excellent source of vitamin C and a good source of vitamin B6. They also contain more potassium than a banana, provide 3 grams of complete, plant-based protein, and have as much or more fiber (7% DV) than many whole grains. And research suggests that potatoes have the highest score per dollar (along with sweet potatoes and carrots) on eight important nutrients, including potassium, fiber, protein, vitamin C and E, calcium, iron and magnesium.
“You simply can’t have Thanksgiving without potatoes,” said John Toaspern, chief marketing officer, Potatoes USA. “We hope families across the country can come together and celebrate the season over one or more of these delicious and nutritious potato dishes.”
About Potatoes USA
Potatoes USA was established in 1971 by a group of potato farmers to promote the benefits of eating potatoes. Today, as the largest vegetable commodity board and the marketing organization for the 2,500 potato farming families operating in the United States, we are proud to be recognized as an innovator in the produce industry. We provide culinary potato inspiration to key audiences, as well as useful tools, education, and support. Through effective market-driven strategies that focus on the greatest opportunities, Potatoes USA is proving that, no matter where the customer lives, U.S. potatoes offer a world of possibilities.
