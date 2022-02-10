SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 10, 2022--
Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen, members of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, today announced new collections with renowned resort wear brand, Lilly Pulitzer. The ‘Lilly Pulitzer x Pottery Barn Kids’ and ‘Lilly Pulitzer x Pottery Barn Teen’ collections introduce new product categories to the partnership including décor, textiles, sleepwear, backpacks, and water bottles in Lilly Pulitzer’s signature prints. The bright and playful assortment of home furnishings builds upon the success of the brands’ inaugural collection, which debuted in 2018.
“Our collaboration with Lilly Pulitzer is the result of coming together as brands who value incredible design with exceptional quality,” said Jennifer Kellor, President, Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen. “We are excited to offer new product categories in exclusive prints that bring a colorful interpretation of the Lilly lifestyle to the kids and teen home space.”
Drawing inspiration from Lilly Pulitzer’s signature palette of vibrant pinks, greens and blues, the new collections feature bright textiles, gear and décor that embody a sense of cheerful celebration. In line with Pottery Barn Kids’, Pottery Barn Teen’s and Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s overall commitment to sustainability, some pieces in the new collection are crafted with materials that are not only high-quality, but also good for the planet, including GOTS-certified cotton and water-resistant polyester made from recycled water bottles. Beloved prints from the first co-branded collection that originally appeared on bedding, including Slathouse Soiree and Mermaid Cove, are reimagined on backpacks and pajamas. The tropical Isla de Coco and Isle Butterfly prints appear on sheet sets and bedding for the first time.
“We are proud to partner once again with Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen — this collection is a celebration of sunny days, a happy home, and a dedication to making the world a brighter place,” said Michelle Kelly, CEO, Lilly Pulitzer. “The creativity expressed through the teams’ shared design vision is extraordinary — our Lilly prints, patterns, and custom colors are brought to life in beautiful new ways through the expanded and innovative offering.”
To learn more about the collection, visit potterybarnkids.com/lillypulitzer, and potterybarnteen.com/lillypulitzer. Shop a curated assortment at lillypulitzer.com/pbk.
Join the conversation on social media with @potterybarnkids, @potterybarnteen and @lillypulitzer.
ABOUT POTTERY BARN KIDS
Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn Kids offers exclusive home furnishings available online and in stores globally to create kid-friendly, eco-conscious, stylish, and innovative spaces. Pottery Barn Kids’ mission is to bring the utmost in quality design, sustainability, and safety into every family’s home. Products are rigorously tested to meet the highest child safety standards and are expertly crafted from the best materials to last beyond the childhood years. Pottery Barn Kids is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.
ABOUT POTTERY BARN TEEN
Introduced in 2003, Pottery Barn Teen offers home furnishings and solutions to create spaces that reflect who teens are and how they live. Available online and in stores globally, Pottery Barn Teen brings the best in quality design with a focus on eco-friendly and sustainable materials that have a low impact on the environment. Pottery Barn Dorm, launched in 2010, is Pottery Barn Teen’s offering of dorm furniture and essentials with the same quality and commitment to style. Pottery Barn Teen is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.
ABOUT LILLY PULIZTER
Lilly Pulitzer speaks to generations of rule-breaking, sun-followers who celebrate the spontaneous bohemian spirit of Lilly Pulitzer. The company’s effortless fashions are truly born from an original. It all happened by accident, when in 1959-ish Lilly (McKim) Pulitzer—a stylish Palm Beach hostess and socialite whose husband Peter Pulitzer owned several Florida citrus groves—needed a project of her own. With Peter’s produce, she opened a juice stand on Via Mizner, just off Worth Avenue in Palm Beach. Lilly Pulitzer’s business was a hit, but squeezing oranges, lemons, limes, and pink grapefruit made a mess of her clothes. Realizing that she needed a juice stand uniform, Lilly asked her dressmaker to design a dress that would camouflage the stains. The result? A comfortable sleeveless shift dress made of bright, colorful printed cotton in pink, green, yellow and orange. Although her customers liked Lilly’s juice, they loved her shift dresses. Soon Lilly was selling more shift dresses than juice, so she decided to stop squeezing and focus on designing and selling her “Lillys.” Lilly Pulitzer became a fashion sensation and a creator of authentic American resort wear as we know it. The brand recently celebrated its 60th anniversary and continues to create authentic printed styles straight from the in-house print design studio and is dedicated to a mission to inspire confidence, optimism, and a brighter future for all women & girls through initiatives focused on empowerment and all aspects of wellness. Learn more at www.lillypulitzer.com.
