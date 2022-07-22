SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022--
Pottery Barn, a brand portfolio member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announces the launch of a new product line rooted in inclusive design, The Accessible Home, debuting for fall at potterybarn.com on July 22.
Designed to enhance quality of life at home for everyone and serve people living with disabilities, injuries, and the aging in place community, The Accessible Home comprises a compelling range of bath, upholstery, office, dining, bedroom, and lighting products rooted in Pottery Barn's signature values of quality, style, and sustainability. The brand is the first luxury home retailer to offer an accessible product line within these categories, finally providing consumers with style, without sacrificing function and accessibility.
"In our ongoing commitment to enhance the quality of lives at home we’re excited to now better serve our customers’ specific needs with The Accessible Home," says Pottery Barn President Marta Benson. "Our mission is to incorporate accessibility into everything we do—providing beautiful, thoughtful design that makes a home a more comfortable place for everyone."
The Accessible Home products include new thoughtful designs from bestselling Pottery Barn styles within bathroom consoles, pivot mirrors, and grab bars; upholstered motion lift chairs; desks and tables; and sconces. The Pottery Barn design team consulted with industry experts to adapt these collections with added accessibility features—for example, the Irving recliner features powered remotes with easy-to-read buttons, multiple reclining positions, side pockets for easy-to-reach storage, and lifting to assist with sitting and standing. Other standouts include the now wheelchair accessible Pacific Desk which comes in modular and open shelving styles, and the Clarence Vanity, Pivot Mirror, and Linden Grab Bars that have been reimagined to make the bathroom safer and easier to navigate.
Pottery Barn also offers non-slip rugs, non-breakable melamine tabletop products, adjustable desks, adjustable beds, and more that can support people who are aging in place or who have disabilities or injuries. Accessories like desk lamps, sconces, and hooks also fit contract grade specifications.
The Accessible Home launches on July 22 online and in select stores. Visit potterybarn.com/accessiblehome for more information.
Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for casual, comfortable and stylish home furnishings. The brand is dedicated to beautiful ideas for real life, quality products that are crafted to last, sustainability and service. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting and decorative accessories. Nearly all Pottery Barn products are designed in-house and are exclusive to its catalogs, stores and website. Pottery Barn operates company-owned stores in the United States, Canada and Australia and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines and South Korea, and stores and ecommerce websites in Mexico, as well as an ecommerce site at www.potterybarn.com that offers international shipping to customers worldwide. Pottery Barn provides complimentary design services and a comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events. Pottery Barn now offers products for all life stages and every room in the home through Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, and Pottery Barn Teen. Pottery Barn is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands, the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
