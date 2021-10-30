North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Periods of rain. High 58F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.