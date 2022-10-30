Will anybody get a life-changing treat on Halloween or will millions across the country be tricked again?
Nobody won the $825 million Powerball jackpot Saturday evening. The winning numbers were 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, and the Powerball was 23. The Power Play was 3X.
Halloween will offer an estimated top prize of $1 billion. The cash prize is projected to be $497.3 million.
There were some winners Saturday.
A ticket in Florida won $2 million for picking the five regular numbers and the Power Play. Tickets in California, Maryland, Texas and Michigan each won $1 million by matching five regular numbers, according to the Powerball website.
The record jackpot is $1.586 billion in a 2016 jackpot that was split three ways.
Drawings are held three times a week at 11 p.m. ET Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
Nobody has won the jackpot since early August and the last time a similar jackpot was claimed was Jan. 5 when two tickets — one in California and another in Wisconsin — split $636.6 million.
The odds of selecting all six numbers is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Powerball website. The odds of winning any of cash prize is about 1 in 25.
———
©2022 Las Vegas Review-Journal. Visit reviewjournal.com.. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.