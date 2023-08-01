SAN FRANCISCO & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2023--
PowerPlant Partners, known for backing some of the most iconic plant-based consumer food and beverage brands, announced its rebrand to GroundForce Capital (“GroundForce”), effective today.
GroundForce will continue to invest in emerging and growth-stage consumer-facing companies that promote healthy and sustainable lifestyles, including those that are plant-based. The firm will now begin to expand its focus to invest more broadly in food-related companies tackling the most pressing issues tied to human and planetary health. These include those catalyzing the transition to healthier, lower carbon and regenerative food production in sectors such as ag-tech, decarbonization, supply chain, agriculture, and low-emission manufacturing and production.
Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner, Mark Rampolla, said, “We always have and always will strive to bring life to the center of business and invest in companies building a healthier and more sustainable future for all. We helped catalyze the plant-based movement. Now we believe we can bring our experience, expertise, and network to drive change more broadly.”
The firm is currently investing out of its $330M fund which held its final closing in June 2022. Under the new name, GroundForce Growth I, the fund invests between $15 million and $50 million in emerging and growth stage companies generating gross revenues of $20 million to over $100 million.
Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner, Dan Gluck, stated, "With years of experience, a world-class team, and a remarkable collective of founders, CEOs, executives, advisors, and investors, we have gained invaluable insights. I am thrilled to now share this expertise with a wider array of companies, highlighted by our recent investment in Bobbie: a rapidly expanding brand at the forefront of revolutionizing infant nutrition.”
About GroundForce Capital
GroundForce Capital is an investment management firm that backs high-potential companies seeking to improve the health and longevity of people and the planet. The firm provides capital, strategic guidance, and operating expertise to visionary companies, including Bobbie, Thistle, Beyond Meat, Thrive Market, Apeel Sciences, Liquid Death, Miyoko's Creamery, Vive Organic, and Partake Brewing. GroundForce’s leadership team is comprised of innovators behind leading food and beverage brands, such as ZICO Beverages, an early pioneer in the coconut water category acquired by The Coca-Cola Company in 2013, and Health Warrior, a superfood company purchased by PepsiCo in 2018. GroundForce has offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles. For more information about the Firm visit GroundForceCapital.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230731375242/en/
CONTACT: Media Relations
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE INVESTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SUPERMARKET SPECIALTY ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH ORGANIC FOOD SMALL BUSINESS FOOD/BEVERAGE RETAIL ENVIRONMENT FINANCE
SOURCE: GroundForce Capital
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/01/2023 12:42 PM/DISC: 08/01/2023 12:42 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230731375242/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.