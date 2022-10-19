GHENT, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022--
Pozyx, an industry-leading provider of RTLS (real-time location systems) and asset tracking for smart manufacturing, has announced the appointment of Rick Graham as Chief Executive Officer. As the company gains international momentum, Graham and his strong leadership team will elevate the company to new heights. With record-breaking sales in the last quarter, Pozyx is well on its way to closing 2022 with stellar results.
Rick Graham already added his remarkable +30 years of global industry expertise to the team when he joined Pozyx in April this year. In his previous role as President North America, Graham has accelerated Pozyx’s growth by adding leading US brands to its portfolio and leveraging his operational excellence talent to optimize the organizational scale-up experience.
Rick Graham said: “When I joined Pozyx, I wanted to pursue my mission to accelerate the progress of the company and maximize its potential. Our solutions bring increased efficiency and enhanced productivity to smart manufacturing, while significantly reducing operational costs for our customers. That is exactly what spearheads our success. Our strong leadership team will be vital in carrying out our ambition to deliver excellent solutions for our customers and we plan to double our team size in 2023. I’m excited to take on this new role and build on Pozyx’s impressive momentum.”
Samuel Van de Velde, Founder of Pozyx and CTO in the new structure, commented: “I’m delighted that Rick takes on the role of CEO. He will help Pozyx on its growth path into becoming a mature scale-up and transforming from a technology company into a solutions company. He is undoubtedly a major asset to the new Pozyx organizational structure and to help position Pozyx as a leader in the industry.”
Pozyx is growing fast and across all teams, the current list of vacancies is available on the Pozyx career page.
About Pozyx
Pozyx delivers the most flexible real-time location system (RTLS) and software platform for global asset tracking and identification based on UWB (ultra-wideband) and other location technologies.
Since 2015, Pozyx has built a strong product portfolio with a focus on innovative solutions for Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing. Pozyx real-time location solutions do much more than mere asset tracking. Pozyx brings increased efficiency and enhanced productivity to smart manufacturing. Cutting-edge hardware and firmware are combined with algorithms and analytics software to translate the stream of real-time locations into smart data and value-creating insights. The Pozyx offering covers the most demanding industry requirements for reliability, stability, robustness, and scalability. More info on pozyx.io
