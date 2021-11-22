WILMINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2021--
PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPD ) earned numerous honors at the 2021 PharmaTimes Clinical Researcher of the Year-The Americas competition. Two PPD teams won gold, one team won silver and another team took home bronze. PPD clinical researchers also won silver and bronze awards in various individual categories.
Last month, PPD was named “Clinical Research Company of the Year” at the 2021 PharmaTimes Clinical Researcher of the Year International competition in London. In addition to PPD winning the highest honor, a number of individual PPD clinical researchers also took home top honors in the individual categories during the international competition.
“This award demonstrates that PPD’s clinical research experts are among the very best in the field,” said Amber Lee, senior vice president of clinical operations for PPD. “We are proud of our team members’ success in this challenging competition, where they have the ability to exhibit their professional skills in a very competitive environment, reflecting the outstanding work they deliver day-in and day-out for our pharmaceutical and biotech customers.”
The recognition demonstrates the high caliber of PPD’s clinical research professionals and the effectiveness of PPD’s award-winning training and development programs, such as the company’s Clinical Foundations Program and its CRA Academy. These programs help to prepare and equip research professionals to deliver strong performance, quality and value to PPD customers.
The awards are the culmination of a rigorous series of assessments, including a three-stage competition concluding with presentations before a panel of experienced industry judges.
About PPD
PPD is a leading global contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. Our customers and partners include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With more than 30,000 professionals worldwide, PPD has conducted clinical trials in more than 100 countries to help customers deliver life-changing therapies to improve health. We apply innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to bend the cost and time curve of drug development and optimize value. For more information, visit www.ppd.com.
This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “expect,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “target” and other similar expressions. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results, and therefore actual results might differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might materially affect such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the fragmented and highly competitive nature of the drug development services industry; changes in trends in the biopharmaceutical industry; our ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes that could make our services less competitive or obsolete; political, economic and/or regulatory influences and changes; the risks related to the proposed merger of PPD by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; and other factors disclosed under the “Risk Factors” section in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on form 10-Q, which are available on our website at https://investors.ppd.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We assume no obligation and disclaim any duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or make any new forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122006218/en/
CONTACT: PPD Contacts
Media:
Nadine Maeser
+1 910 558 4779
Investors:
Tracy Krumme
+1 910 558 4186
KEYWORD: NORTH CAROLINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS RESEARCH PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: PPD, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/22/2021 09:00 AM/DISC: 11/22/2021 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122006218/en