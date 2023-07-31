PPG appoints John Bruno, vice president, finance

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2023--
PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that John Bruno, current vice president, investor relations, has been appointed vice president, finance. Bruno will continue to report to Vince Morales, PPG senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO). Bruno will also continue to serve as PPG’s primary investor relations contact until his successor is named.
In his new role, Bruno will influence key organic growth and strategy initiatives for all of PPG’s strategic business units. He will also help to drive manufacturing efficiencies, optimize cost structures and focus on improved working capital and cash generation across the entire enterprise.
Bruno has held a variety of diverse finance roles of increasing responsibility during his 28 years with PPG, including business-specific finance support as well as broad corporate roles. Prior to assuming the investor relations role in 2017, he served as PPG’s regional CFO for the Asia-Pacific region where he supported significant PPG expansion and profitable sales growth in the region. Bruno also spent several years in Europe serving as a key integration lead for PPG’s acquisition of SigmaKalon, where he helped to drive synergy capture and integration efficiencies. In prior finance roles, he was PPG’s director of internal audit and worked in other business finance leadership roles. Bruno also worked in various finance roles at U.S. Steel Corp. prior to joining PPG in 1995.
Bruno is a certified public accountant and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and a Master of Business Administration degree from Duquesne University.
