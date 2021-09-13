1st-$11,486, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 4:02. 4. rallied strongly

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:83.630.

Trainer: Tony Jones

Winner: B G, 3, by Go to the Gravel-Jonah Coronas Sister

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Ridley On the Run122543-hd1-hd1-1E. Navarrete, Jr.4.90
Fast Ivory Eyes125811-½2-½2-1½U. Cervantes4.80
Painted Ana125364-hd4-½3-1C. Esqueda10.80
Leenas Last Call125222-hd3-hd4-½B. Birzer10.90
Df Fabulous Coco Ia122475-hd5-½5-¾S. Smith0.90
Streakin Cornado1257887-hd6-½J. Dominguez18.30
Unafraid of Aj127637-½6-hd7-1¾J. Soto35.20
Catch the Drama125156-hd88D. Pinon9.60
5 (5)Ridley On the Run11.805.403.40
8 (8)Fast Ivory Eyes6.804.80
3 (3)Painted Ana6.60

Exacta (5-8) paid $68.00; Quinella (5-8) paid $40.20; $0.1 Superfecta (5-8-3-2) paid $251.00; $0.5 Trifecta (5-8-3) paid $96.70;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

2nd-$13,200, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Clear

Off 4:26. 2,4,5,6,7. good speed, held well

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:70.320.

Trainer: Merritt Pride

Winner: SOR C, 4, by Apollitical Jess-Girls Dont Seis

HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyOdds
Jess Make a Mark127311-½1-½1-1½J. Dominguez7.40
Mighty Cute127833-hd3-hd2-nkR. Garcia33.50
Lanies Star Dancer125422-½2-hd3-noS. Smith6.40
Shes Tough Enough P125567-hd7-½4-hdE. Escobedo3.20
Apollitical J Julia127654-hd4-½5-nkC. Esqueda1.30
El Condor Candia127746-½6-½6-½U. Cervantes7.30
Making a Miracle125175-hd5-hd7-2¼E. Navarrete, Jr.11.00
Features Finest Kind12728888D. Amaya19.10
3 (3)Jess Make a Mark16.808.005.80
8 (8)Mighty Cute22.2014.20
4 (4)Lanies Star Dancer5.80

Daily Double (5-3) paid $82.40; Exacta (3-8) paid $325.60; Quinella (3-8) paid $56.00; $0.1 Superfecta (3-8-4-5) paid $713.30; $0.5 Trifecta (3-8-4) paid $732.80;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

3rd-$13,012, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Clear

Off 4:52. 2. good speed, held well

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:21.140.

Trainer: Samuel Mendoza

Winner: SOR F, 4, by Freighttrain B-First to Celebrate

Scratched: Fastballs Legacy.

HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyOdds
Rapid Tranzit127611-½1-1E. Esqueda4.20
Sfs Happy Tail127422-½2-½B. Birzer0.90
Blind Spot Bandit124766-hd3-½E. Navarrete, Jr.6.90
Papa Vaquero125253-hd4-noU. Cervantes11.60
Hes a Kingman127335-½5-½D. Pinon11.20
Separate Promises127544-hd6-¾D. Amaya4.70
Legendary Find1251777J. Dominguez23.10
7 (6)Rapid Tranzit10.404.803.60
5 (4)Sfs Happy Tail2.602.10
8 (7)Blind Spot Bandit3.40

$0.5 Pick 3 (5-3-7) 3 Correct Paid $115.15. Daily Double (3-7) paid $140.00; Exacta (7-5) paid $25.20; Quinella (5-7) paid $10.60; $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-8-3) paid $41.35; $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-8) paid $42.70;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

4th-$10,000, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 5:17. Good. inside rally, clear

Fractional/Final Time: 22.450, 46.530, 59.720, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.760.

Trainer: Lynn Chleborad

Winner: CH F, 3, by More Than Ready-La Vita Bella

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Princess Vita114133-14-22-21-1K. Jordan6.00
Dismissive119211-½1-11-hd2-1½E. Gonzalez1.60
Marilyn's Magic119355-25-24-½3-2K. Tohill4.60
Battleship Mary124522-12-hd3-hd4-2¼W. De La Cruz3.50
Spitfire Suzie124644-½3-hd5-35-7¼S. Laviolette2.80
Isa's Night Flight121466666A. Pusac39.20
1 (1)Princess Vita14.004.803.60
2 (2)Dismissive3.002.60
3 (3)Marilyn's Magic4.00

Exacta (1-2) paid $44.40; Quinella (1-2) paid $21.20; $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-3-5) paid $14.14; $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-3) paid $27.70;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

5th-$11,000, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 5:45. 1. closed 3 wide, up

Fractional/Final Time: 22.390, 46.330, 59.640, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.740.

Trainer: Jose Ibarra

Winner: CH G, 5, by Speightstown-Ostourah

Scratched: Dryspell.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Trompo124333-23-43-21-noJ. Melancon1.90
Brassy Fire124521-hd2-41-22-4¾K. Roman0.90
Taking Energy1241554-64-123-2S. Laviolette11.90
Handsome Hunter114412-31-hd2-24-17¼K. Jordan4.00
Popeye Pete124244-hd555D. Pinon14.70
4 (3)Trompo5.802.202.10
6 (5)Brassy Fire2.202.10
1 (1)Taking Energy4.60

Daily Double (1-3) paid $13.40; Daily Double (1-4) paid $44.00; Exacta (4-6) paid $8.20; Quinella (4-6) paid $3.20; $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-1-5) paid $1.53; $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-1) paid $5.50;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

6th-$15,122, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear

Off 6:10. Good. all out

Fractional/Final Time: 24.290, 48.210, 1:13.010, 00.000, 00.000, 1:39.390.

Trainer: Tom Wellington

Winner: B F, 4, by Revolutionary-Carmaletta

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Emolga119552-1½2-11-½1-hd1-hdK. Roman1.90
Javistha119623-hd3-hd3-32-½2-1¾E. Gonzalez15.00
Game to Play116311-½1-hd2-½3-73-8½G. Corbett6.10
Nocturnal Mission119235-½5-½4-24-54-3J. Melancon5.80
Mayan Sky11847776-35-1½5-4¼S. Laviolette21.90
Sing Along Suzy119144-24-½5-½6-56-6¼A. Birzer2.50
Flyta119766-hd6-½777W. De La Cruz4.20
5 (5)Emolga5.803.603.00
6 (6)Javistha10.204.80
3 (3)Game to Play3.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (1-4-5) 3 Correct Paid $56.00. Daily Double (4-5) paid $19.40; Exacta (5-6) paid $60.80; Quinella (5-6) paid $26.20; $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-3-2) paid $63.13; $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-3) paid $61.70;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

7th-$15,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 6:36. Good. rallied 3 wide, clear

Fractional/Final Time: 21.910, 44.800, 57.210, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.320.

Trainer: Jon Arnett

Winner: B G, 3, by Gemologist-She's Sensational

Scratched: Howmuchistoomuch.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Thrown for a Loupe116433-½2-½2-1½1-½E. Gonzalez0.50
Rubiginous118311-hd1-hd1-½2-5¼K. Tohill7.30
Sir Deputy118122-hd3-63-73-5S. Laviolette3.90
Boating Party121544-44-64-34-6½A. Birzer3.80
Cash Storm117255555J. Melancon22.90
5 (4)Thrown for a Loupe3.002.20No Tix
4 (3)Rubiginous4.40No Tix

$0.5 Pick 4 (1-4-5-2/5) 4 Correct Paid $117.05. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-5-2/5) 3 Correct Paid $10.20. Daily Double (5-5) paid $13.40; Exacta (5-4) paid $18.00; Quinella (4-5) paid $17.80; $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-1) paid $10.90;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

8th-$41,278, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear

Off 7:01. 5. pace, dug in gamely

Fractional/Final Time: 24.570, 48.120, 1:13.120, 00.000, 00.000, 1:38.350.

Trainer: Tom Wellington

Winner: CH M, 5, by Albertus Maximus-Sun Valley Wildcat

Scratched: Autumn Aspen, Girls in Charge.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Olive Oyl119521-½1-11-hd1-hd1-1¼G. Corbett3.00
Sparkle O Mine124234-34-22-½2-22-2A. Birzer6.20
Daring Damsel12415553-½3-23-1½K. Roman13.80
Dark Silence124313-1½3-½4-½4-54-15S. Laviolette1.20
Holdthatlove124442-½2-1555E. Gonzalez2.20
6 (5)Olive Oyl8.004.60No Tix
3 (2)Sparkle O Mine4.00No Tix

$0.5 Pick 3 (5-2/5-6) 3 Correct Paid $13.05. Daily Double (5-6) paid $10.80; Exacta (6-3) paid $22.20; Quinella (3-6) paid $22.40; $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-1) paid $36.85;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

9th-$26,863, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 7:28. 4. forged clear 1/4 pole

Fractional/Final Time: 23.550, 47.010, 59.610, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.270.

Trainer: Kelly Von Hemel

Winner: CH G, 2, by Palace-Just Jill

Scratched: Bluegrass Flight.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Just Johnny119522-11-hd1-21-6¼E. Gonzalez0.50
American Sue1162365-24-42-1¼K. Tohill3.50
Forgiven119311-hd2-22-23-nkA. Pusac7.70
Blue Paradise114444-13-½3-1½4-7¾K. Jordan5.20
Weller Rogue119165-hd65-25-7J. Melancon22.40
Stroll Likn Outlaw119653-hd4-366G. Corbett24.10
6 (5)Just Johnny3.002.202.10
3 (2)American Sue3.402.80
4 (3)Forgiven2.80

$0.5 Pick 5 Jackpot (4-5-2/5-6-2/6) 5 Correct Paid $67.75. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-2/5-6-2/6) 4 Correct Paid $25.75. $0.5 Pick 3 (2/5-6-2/6) 3 Correct Paid $6.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-4-5) paid $2.68; $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-4) paid $9.20; Daily Double (6-6) paid $15.00; Exacta (6-3) paid $10.80; Quinella (3-6) paid $6.00; Attendance unavailable. $323,526.49. $332,452.29. Handle $8,925.8. Total Handle $664,903.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you