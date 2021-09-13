1st-$11,486, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 4:02. 4. rallied strongly
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:83.630.
Trainer: Tony Jones
Winner: B G, 3, by Go to the Gravel-Jonah Coronas Sister
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Ridley On the Run
|122
|5
|4
|3-hd
|1-hd
|1-1
|E. Navarrete, Jr.
|4.90
|Fast Ivory Eyes
|125
|8
|1
|1-½
|2-½
|2-1½
|U. Cervantes
|4.80
|Painted Ana
|125
|3
|6
|4-hd
|4-½
|3-1
|C. Esqueda
|10.80
|Leenas Last Call
|125
|2
|2
|2-hd
|3-hd
|4-½
|B. Birzer
|10.90
|Df Fabulous Coco Ia
|122
|4
|7
|5-hd
|5-½
|5-¾
|S. Smith
|0.90
|Streakin Cornado
|125
|7
|8
|8
|7-hd
|6-½
|J. Dominguez
|18.30
|Unafraid of Aj
|127
|6
|3
|7-½
|6-hd
|7-1¾
|J. Soto
|35.20
|Catch the Drama
|125
|1
|5
|6-hd
|8
|8
|D. Pinon
|9.60
|5 (5)
|Ridley On the Run
|11.80
|5.40
|3.40
|8 (8)
|Fast Ivory Eyes
|6.80
|4.80
|3 (3)
|Painted Ana
|6.60
Exacta (5-8) paid $68.00; Quinella (5-8) paid $40.20; $0.1 Superfecta (5-8-3-2) paid $251.00; $0.5 Trifecta (5-8-3) paid $96.70;
2nd-$13,200, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Clear
Off 4:26. 2,4,5,6,7. good speed, held well
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:70.320.
Trainer: Merritt Pride
Winner: SOR C, 4, by Apollitical Jess-Girls Dont Seis
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Jess Make a Mark
|127
|3
|1
|1-½
|1-½
|1-1½
|J. Dominguez
|7.40
|Mighty Cute
|127
|8
|3
|3-hd
|3-hd
|2-nk
|R. Garcia
|33.50
|Lanies Star Dancer
|125
|4
|2
|2-½
|2-hd
|3-no
|S. Smith
|6.40
|Shes Tough Enough P
|125
|5
|6
|7-hd
|7-½
|4-hd
|E. Escobedo
|3.20
|Apollitical J Julia
|127
|6
|5
|4-hd
|4-½
|5-nk
|C. Esqueda
|1.30
|El Condor Candia
|127
|7
|4
|6-½
|6-½
|6-½
|U. Cervantes
|7.30
|Making a Miracle
|125
|1
|7
|5-hd
|5-hd
|7-2¼
|E. Navarrete, Jr.
|11.00
|Features Finest Kind
|127
|2
|8
|8
|8
|8
|D. Amaya
|19.10
|3 (3)
|Jess Make a Mark
|16.80
|8.00
|5.80
|8 (8)
|Mighty Cute
|22.20
|14.20
|4 (4)
|Lanies Star Dancer
|5.80
Daily Double (5-3) paid $82.40; Exacta (3-8) paid $325.60; Quinella (3-8) paid $56.00; $0.1 Superfecta (3-8-4-5) paid $713.30; $0.5 Trifecta (3-8-4) paid $732.80;
3rd-$13,012, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Clear
Off 4:52. 2. good speed, held well
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:21.140.
Trainer: Samuel Mendoza
Winner: SOR F, 4, by Freighttrain B-First to Celebrate
Scratched: Fastballs Legacy.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Rapid Tranzit
|127
|6
|1
|1-½
|1-1
|E. Esqueda
|4.20
|Sfs Happy Tail
|127
|4
|2
|2-½
|2-½
|B. Birzer
|0.90
|Blind Spot Bandit
|124
|7
|6
|6-hd
|3-½
|E. Navarrete, Jr.
|6.90
|Papa Vaquero
|125
|2
|5
|3-hd
|4-no
|U. Cervantes
|11.60
|Hes a Kingman
|127
|3
|3
|5-½
|5-½
|D. Pinon
|11.20
|Separate Promises
|127
|5
|4
|4-hd
|6-¾
|D. Amaya
|4.70
|Legendary Find
|125
|1
|7
|7
|7
|J. Dominguez
|23.10
|7 (6)
|Rapid Tranzit
|10.40
|4.80
|3.60
|5 (4)
|Sfs Happy Tail
|2.60
|2.10
|8 (7)
|Blind Spot Bandit
|3.40
$0.5 Pick 3 (5-3-7) 3 Correct Paid $115.15. Daily Double (3-7) paid $140.00; Exacta (7-5) paid $25.20; Quinella (5-7) paid $10.60; $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-8-3) paid $41.35; $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-8) paid $42.70;
4th-$10,000, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 5:17. Good. inside rally, clear
Fractional/Final Time: 22.450, 46.530, 59.720, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.760.
Trainer: Lynn Chleborad
Winner: CH F, 3, by More Than Ready-La Vita Bella
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Princess Vita
|114
|1
|3
|3-1
|4-2
|2-2
|1-1
|K. Jordan
|6.00
|Dismissive
|119
|2
|1
|1-½
|1-1
|1-hd
|2-1½
|E. Gonzalez
|1.60
|Marilyn's Magic
|119
|3
|5
|5-2
|5-2
|4-½
|3-2
|K. Tohill
|4.60
|Battleship Mary
|124
|5
|2
|2-1
|2-hd
|3-hd
|4-2¼
|W. De La Cruz
|3.50
|Spitfire Suzie
|124
|6
|4
|4-½
|3-hd
|5-3
|5-7¼
|S. Laviolette
|2.80
|Isa's Night Flight
|121
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|A. Pusac
|39.20
|1 (1)
|Princess Vita
|14.00
|4.80
|3.60
|2 (2)
|Dismissive
|3.00
|2.60
|3 (3)
|Marilyn's Magic
|4.00
Exacta (1-2) paid $44.40; Quinella (1-2) paid $21.20; $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-3-5) paid $14.14; $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-3) paid $27.70;
5th-$11,000, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 5:45. 1. closed 3 wide, up
Fractional/Final Time: 22.390, 46.330, 59.640, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.740.
Trainer: Jose Ibarra
Winner: CH G, 5, by Speightstown-Ostourah
Scratched: Dryspell.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Trompo
|124
|3
|3
|3-2
|3-4
|3-2
|1-no
|J. Melancon
|1.90
|Brassy Fire
|124
|5
|2
|1-hd
|2-4
|1-2
|2-4¾
|K. Roman
|0.90
|Taking Energy
|124
|1
|5
|5
|4-6
|4-12
|3-2
|S. Laviolette
|11.90
|Handsome Hunter
|114
|4
|1
|2-3
|1-hd
|2-2
|4-17¼
|K. Jordan
|4.00
|Popeye Pete
|124
|2
|4
|4-hd
|5
|5
|5
|D. Pinon
|14.70
|4 (3)
|Trompo
|5.80
|2.20
|2.10
|6 (5)
|Brassy Fire
|2.20
|2.10
|1 (1)
|Taking Energy
|4.60
Daily Double (1-3) paid $13.40; Daily Double (1-4) paid $44.00; Exacta (4-6) paid $8.20; Quinella (4-6) paid $3.20; $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-1-5) paid $1.53; $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-1) paid $5.50;
6th-$15,122, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear
Off 6:10. Good. all out
Fractional/Final Time: 24.290, 48.210, 1:13.010, 00.000, 00.000, 1:39.390.
Trainer: Tom Wellington
Winner: B F, 4, by Revolutionary-Carmaletta
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Emolga
|119
|5
|5
|2-1½
|2-1
|1-½
|1-hd
|1-hd
|K. Roman
|1.90
|Javistha
|119
|6
|2
|3-hd
|3-hd
|3-3
|2-½
|2-1¾
|E. Gonzalez
|15.00
|Game to Play
|116
|3
|1
|1-½
|1-hd
|2-½
|3-7
|3-8½
|G. Corbett
|6.10
|Nocturnal Mission
|119
|2
|3
|5-½
|5-½
|4-2
|4-5
|4-3
|J. Melancon
|5.80
|Mayan Sky
|118
|4
|7
|7
|7
|6-3
|5-1½
|5-4¼
|S. Laviolette
|21.90
|Sing Along Suzy
|119
|1
|4
|4-2
|4-½
|5-½
|6-5
|6-6¼
|A. Birzer
|2.50
|Flyta
|119
|7
|6
|6-hd
|6-½
|7
|7
|7
|W. De La Cruz
|4.20
|5 (5)
|Emolga
|5.80
|3.60
|3.00
|6 (6)
|Javistha
|10.20
|4.80
|3 (3)
|Game to Play
|3.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (1-4-5) 3 Correct Paid $56.00. Daily Double (4-5) paid $19.40; Exacta (5-6) paid $60.80; Quinella (5-6) paid $26.20; $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-3-2) paid $63.13; $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-3) paid $61.70;
7th-$15,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 6:36. Good. rallied 3 wide, clear
Fractional/Final Time: 21.910, 44.800, 57.210, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.320.
Trainer: Jon Arnett
Winner: B G, 3, by Gemologist-She's Sensational
Scratched: Howmuchistoomuch.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Thrown for a Loupe
|116
|4
|3
|3-½
|2-½
|2-1½
|1-½
|E. Gonzalez
|0.50
|Rubiginous
|118
|3
|1
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-½
|2-5¼
|K. Tohill
|7.30
|Sir Deputy
|118
|1
|2
|2-hd
|3-6
|3-7
|3-5
|S. Laviolette
|3.90
|Boating Party
|121
|5
|4
|4-4
|4-6
|4-3
|4-6½
|A. Birzer
|3.80
|Cash Storm
|117
|2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|J. Melancon
|22.90
|5 (4)
|Thrown for a Loupe
|3.00
|2.20
|No Tix
|4 (3)
|Rubiginous
|4.40
|No Tix
$0.5 Pick 4 (1-4-5-2/5) 4 Correct Paid $117.05. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-5-2/5) 3 Correct Paid $10.20. Daily Double (5-5) paid $13.40; Exacta (5-4) paid $18.00; Quinella (4-5) paid $17.80; $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-1) paid $10.90;
8th-$41,278, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear
Off 7:01. 5. pace, dug in gamely
Fractional/Final Time: 24.570, 48.120, 1:13.120, 00.000, 00.000, 1:38.350.
Trainer: Tom Wellington
Winner: CH M, 5, by Albertus Maximus-Sun Valley Wildcat
Scratched: Autumn Aspen, Girls in Charge.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Olive Oyl
|119
|5
|2
|1-½
|1-1
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-1¼
|G. Corbett
|3.00
|Sparkle O Mine
|124
|2
|3
|4-3
|4-2
|2-½
|2-2
|2-2
|A. Birzer
|6.20
|Daring Damsel
|124
|1
|5
|5
|5
|3-½
|3-2
|3-1½
|K. Roman
|13.80
|Dark Silence
|124
|3
|1
|3-1½
|3-½
|4-½
|4-5
|4-15
|S. Laviolette
|1.20
|Holdthatlove
|124
|4
|4
|2-½
|2-1
|5
|5
|5
|E. Gonzalez
|2.20
|6 (5)
|Olive Oyl
|8.00
|4.60
|No Tix
|3 (2)
|Sparkle O Mine
|4.00
|No Tix
$0.5 Pick 3 (5-2/5-6) 3 Correct Paid $13.05. Daily Double (5-6) paid $10.80; Exacta (6-3) paid $22.20; Quinella (3-6) paid $22.40; $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-1) paid $36.85;
9th-$26,863, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 7:28. 4. forged clear 1/4 pole
Fractional/Final Time: 23.550, 47.010, 59.610, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.270.
Trainer: Kelly Von Hemel
Winner: CH G, 2, by Palace-Just Jill
Scratched: Bluegrass Flight.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Just Johnny
|119
|5
|2
|2-1
|1-hd
|1-2
|1-6¼
|E. Gonzalez
|0.50
|American Sue
|116
|2
|3
|6
|5-2
|4-4
|2-1¼
|K. Tohill
|3.50
|Forgiven
|119
|3
|1
|1-hd
|2-2
|2-2
|3-nk
|A. Pusac
|7.70
|Blue Paradise
|114
|4
|4
|4-1
|3-½
|3-1½
|4-7¾
|K. Jordan
|5.20
|Weller Rogue
|119
|1
|6
|5-hd
|6
|5-2
|5-7
|J. Melancon
|22.40
|Stroll Likn Outlaw
|119
|6
|5
|3-hd
|4-3
|6
|6
|G. Corbett
|24.10
|6 (5)
|Just Johnny
|3.00
|2.20
|2.10
|3 (2)
|American Sue
|3.40
|2.80
|4 (3)
|Forgiven
|2.80
$0.5 Pick 5 Jackpot (4-5-2/5-6-2/6) 5 Correct Paid $67.75. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-2/5-6-2/6) 4 Correct Paid $25.75. $0.5 Pick 3 (2/5-6-2/6) 3 Correct Paid $6.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-4-5) paid $2.68; $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-4) paid $9.20; Daily Double (6-6) paid $15.00; Exacta (6-3) paid $10.80; Quinella (3-6) paid $6.00; Attendance unavailable. $323,526.49. $332,452.29. Handle $8,925.8. Total Handle $664,903.
