1st-$11,486, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 4:02. 4. rallied strongly
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:83.630.
Trainer: Tony Jones
Winner: B G, 3, by Go to the Gravel-Jonah Coronas Sister
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Ridley On the Run
|122
|5
|4
|3-hd
|1-hd
|1-1
|E. Navarrete, Jr.
|4.90
|Fast Ivory Eyes
|125
|8
|1
|1-½
|2-½
|2-1½
|U. Cervantes
|4.80
|Painted Ana
|125
|3
|6
|4-hd
|4-½
|3-1
|C. Esqueda
|10.80
|Leenas Last Call
|125
|2
|2
|2-hd
|3-hd
|4-½
|B. Birzer
|10.90
|Df Fabulous Coco Ia
|122
|4
|7
|5-hd
|5-½
|5-¾
|S. Smith
|0.90
|Streakin Cornado
|125
|7
|8
|8
|7-hd
|6-½
|J. Dominguez
|18.30
|Unafraid of Aj
|127
|6
|3
|7-½
|6-hd
|7-1¾
|J. Soto
|35.20
|Catch the Drama
|125
|1
|5
|6-hd
|8
|8
|D. Pinon
|9.60
|5 (5)
|Ridley On the Run
|11.80
|5.40
|3.40
|8 (8)
|Fast Ivory Eyes
|6.80
|4.80
|3 (3)
|Painted Ana
|6.60
Exacta (5-8) paid $68.00; Quinella (5-8) paid $40.20; $0.1 Superfecta (5-8-3-2) paid $251.00; $0.5 Trifecta (5-8-3) paid $96.70;
