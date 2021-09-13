1st-$11,486, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 4:02. 4. rallied strongly

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:83.630.

Trainer: Tony Jones

Winner: B G, 3, by Go to the Gravel-Jonah Coronas Sister

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Ridley On the Run122543-hd1-hd1-1E. Navarrete, Jr.4.90
Fast Ivory Eyes125811-½2-½2-1½U. Cervantes4.80
Painted Ana125364-hd4-½3-1C. Esqueda10.80
Leenas Last Call125222-hd3-hd4-½B. Birzer10.90
Df Fabulous Coco Ia122475-hd5-½5-¾S. Smith0.90
Streakin Cornado1257887-hd6-½J. Dominguez18.30
Unafraid of Aj127637-½6-hd7-1¾J. Soto35.20
Catch the Drama125156-hd88D. Pinon9.60
5 (5)Ridley On the Run11.805.403.40
8 (8)Fast Ivory Eyes6.804.80
3 (3)Painted Ana6.60

Exacta (5-8) paid $68.00; Quinella (5-8) paid $40.20; $0.1 Superfecta (5-8-3-2) paid $251.00; $0.5 Trifecta (5-8-3) paid $96.70;

