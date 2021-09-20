6th-$13,904, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 6:25. Good. pace, edged clear
Fractional/Final Time: 22.100, 45.670, 58.360, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.670.
Trainer: Tom Wellington
Winner: B G, 7, by Native Ruler-Ay You're Adorable
Scratched: Monday Confession, Boo Be Right.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Royally Handsome
|121
|1
|2
|1-hd
|2-2
|1-½
|1-1½
|K. Roman
|7.60
|Matchlock
|121
|3
|5
|3-hd
|3-3
|3-6
|2-½
|G. Corbett
|8.80
|Daahers Bully
|121
|2
|1
|2-3
|1-hd
|2-1
|3-4½
|K. Tohill
|1.00
|Silver and Aces
|121
|7
|6
|6-1½
|5-1
|4-2
|4-2¾
|S. Laviolette
|24.00
|Gio Nasty One
|121
|4
|7
|7
|7
|6-6
|5-2¾
|J. Melancon
|9.10
|Rebounder
|118
|6
|3
|4-1½
|4-2
|5-1
|6-13
|A. Birzer
|6.00
|Blacktop Legend
|124
|5
|4
|5-2
|6-½
|7
|7
|A. Pusac
|3.60
|2 (1)
|Royally Handsome
|17.20
|6.60
|3.40
|4 (3)
|Matchlock
|7.00
|4.20
|3 (2)
|Daahers Bully
|2.40
$0.5 Pick 3 (5-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $23.60. Daily Double (1-2) paid $47.60; Exacta (2-4) paid $80.00; Quinella (2-4) paid $17.20; $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-3-9) paid $145.60; $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-3) paid $54.00;
