6th-$13,904, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 6:25. Good. pace, edged clear

Fractional/Final Time: 22.100, 45.670, 58.360, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.670.

Trainer: Tom Wellington

Winner: B G, 7, by Native Ruler-Ay You're Adorable

Scratched: Monday Confession, Boo Be Right.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Royally Handsome121121-hd2-21-½1-1½K. Roman7.60
Matchlock121353-hd3-33-62-½G. Corbett8.80
Daahers Bully121212-31-hd2-13-4½K. Tohill1.00
Silver and Aces121766-1½5-14-24-2¾S. Laviolette24.00
Gio Nasty One12147776-65-2¾J. Melancon9.10
Rebounder118634-1½4-25-16-13A. Birzer6.00
Blacktop Legend124545-26-½77A. Pusac3.60
2 (1)Royally Handsome17.206.603.40
4 (3)Matchlock7.004.20
3 (2)Daahers Bully2.40

$0.5 Pick 3 (5-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $23.60. Daily Double (1-2) paid $47.60; Exacta (2-4) paid $80.00; Quinella (2-4) paid $17.20; $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-3-9) paid $145.60; $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-3) paid $54.00;

