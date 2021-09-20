7th-$18,930, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 6:55. Good. 5wd bid, late surge

Fractional/Final Time: 23.290, 46.910, 59.380, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.670.

Trainer: Todd Jordan

Winner: DK B/ M, 8, by Rutledge Humor-Koppy Kat Miss

Scratched: Runfastandloud.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Run Some Koppy's116154-hd551-¾K. Jordan7.50
Ragatagtag1242354-1½2-½2-1¾A. Birzer1.00
Ready to Get Loud116543-1½2-11-hd3-3½K. Roman14.40
Mulberry121421-hd1-½4-hd4-nkA. Pusac3.40
Ransomed119312-½3-½3-½5K. Tohill2.10
1 (1)Run Some Koppy's17.005.60No Tix
2 (2)Ragatagtag2.40No Tix

$0.5 Pick 4 (5-1-2-1) 4 Correct Paid $247.75. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $69.70. Daily Double (2-3) paid $13.40; Daily Double (2-1) paid $153.80; Exacta (1-2) paid $27.80; Quinella (1-2) paid $11.60; $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-6) paid $60.20;

