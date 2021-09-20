7th-$18,930, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 6:55. Good. 5wd bid, late surge
Fractional/Final Time: 23.290, 46.910, 59.380, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.670.
Trainer: Todd Jordan
Winner: DK B/ M, 8, by Rutledge Humor-Koppy Kat Miss
Scratched: Runfastandloud.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Run Some Koppy's
|116
|1
|5
|4-hd
|5
|5
|1-¾
|K. Jordan
|7.50
|Ragatagtag
|124
|2
|3
|5
|4-1½
|2-½
|2-1¾
|A. Birzer
|1.00
|Ready to Get Loud
|116
|5
|4
|3-1½
|2-1
|1-hd
|3-3½
|K. Roman
|14.40
|Mulberry
|121
|4
|2
|1-hd
|1-½
|4-hd
|4-nk
|A. Pusac
|3.40
|Ransomed
|119
|3
|1
|2-½
|3-½
|3-½
|5
|K. Tohill
|2.10
|1 (1)
|Run Some Koppy's
|17.00
|5.60
|No Tix
|2 (2)
|Ragatagtag
|2.40
|No Tix
$0.5 Pick 4 (5-1-2-1) 4 Correct Paid $247.75. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $69.70. Daily Double (2-3) paid $13.40; Daily Double (2-1) paid $153.80; Exacta (1-2) paid $27.80; Quinella (1-2) paid $11.60; $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-6) paid $60.20;
