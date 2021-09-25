8th-$102,250, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds Colts and Geldings, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear

Iowa Breeders' Derby

Off 7:08. 3. rallied 4 wide

Fractional/Final Time: 23.150, 46.170, 1:11.260, 1:38.960, 00.000, 1:46.040.

Trainer: Kelly Von Hemel

Winner: CH G, 3, by Tapiture-Cadillac Kelly

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
You Talkin to Me1208797-hd6-82-hd1-4¼E. Gonzalez6.10
Time Goes On120395-½5-72-hd1-hd2-3¼K. Roman2.10
Jaysker120153-½3-13-½4-83-nkA. Birzer4.10
Too Many Bills120547-18-½7-35-34-2W. De La Cruz73.60
Sir Wally Wally122714-44-1½1-hd3-hd5-11¼G. Corbett2.10
Greedy Creedy122621-hd2-hd4-½6-½6-1C. Murphy8.80
Lucky Louie120232-hd1-hd5-27-97-5¾K. Jordan11.80
Lord of the Palace120966-36-38-½8-1½8-1½S. Laviolette76.70
Apollo Bay120488-1½9999K. Tohill28.70
8 (8)You Talkin to Me14.206.804.00
3 (3)Time Goes On3.202.20
1 (1)Jaysker2.80

$0.5 Pick 4 (1-1/2-2-8) 4 Correct Paid $47.20. $0.5 Pick 3 (1/2-2-8) 3 Correct Paid $25.60. Quinella (3-8) paid $24.40; $0.1 Superfecta (8-3-1-5) paid $140.92; $0.5 Trifecta (8-3-1) paid $43.10; Daily Double (2-8) paid $137.00; Exacta (8-3) paid $47.80;

