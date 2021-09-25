8th-$102,250, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds Colts and Geldings, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear
Iowa Breeders' Derby
Off 7:08. 3. rallied 4 wide
Fractional/Final Time: 23.150, 46.170, 1:11.260, 1:38.960, 00.000, 1:46.040.
Trainer: Kelly Von Hemel
Winner: CH G, 3, by Tapiture-Cadillac Kelly
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|You Talkin to Me
|120
|8
|7
|9
|7-hd
|6-8
|2-hd
|1-4¼
|E. Gonzalez
|6.10
|Time Goes On
|120
|3
|9
|5-½
|5-7
|2-hd
|1-hd
|2-3¼
|K. Roman
|2.10
|Jaysker
|120
|1
|5
|3-½
|3-1
|3-½
|4-8
|3-nk
|A. Birzer
|4.10
|Too Many Bills
|120
|5
|4
|7-1
|8-½
|7-3
|5-3
|4-2
|W. De La Cruz
|73.60
|Sir Wally Wally
|122
|7
|1
|4-4
|4-1½
|1-hd
|3-hd
|5-11¼
|G. Corbett
|2.10
|Greedy Creedy
|122
|6
|2
|1-hd
|2-hd
|4-½
|6-½
|6-1
|C. Murphy
|8.80
|Lucky Louie
|120
|2
|3
|2-hd
|1-hd
|5-2
|7-9
|7-5¾
|K. Jordan
|11.80
|Lord of the Palace
|120
|9
|6
|6-3
|6-3
|8-½
|8-1½
|8-1½
|S. Laviolette
|76.70
|Apollo Bay
|120
|4
|8
|8-1½
|9
|9
|9
|9
|K. Tohill
|28.70
|8 (8)
|You Talkin to Me
|14.20
|6.80
|4.00
|3 (3)
|Time Goes On
|3.20
|2.20
|1 (1)
|Jaysker
|2.80
$0.5 Pick 4 (1-1/2-2-8) 4 Correct Paid $47.20. $0.5 Pick 3 (1/2-2-8) 3 Correct Paid $25.60. Quinella (3-8) paid $24.40; $0.1 Superfecta (8-3-1-5) paid $140.92; $0.5 Trifecta (8-3-1) paid $43.10; Daily Double (2-8) paid $137.00; Exacta (8-3) paid $47.80;
