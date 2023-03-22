Pre-registration Has Begun for the Sequel to THAT Ikemen Demon Game, “Obey Me! Nightbringer”!

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 22, 2023--
NTT Solmare Co., Ltd. has begun pre-registration for its newest dating simulation game for mobile platforms (Android and iOS) titled “Obey Me! Nightbringer.”
Introducing the latest installment in the Obey Me! series, the global sensation with over eight million downloads where you make handsome demons do your bidding! Enjoy an iseikai with a huge, enthralling world where you hang out with seven distinct handsome brothers and a rich variety of hunky side characters.
Game Overview
Story
Make your own love story with the rich variety of unique characters!
You wake up to find a world you once knew...a bit different.
You find yourself in the Devildom right after the Great Celestial War with six former angels, and one demon struggling with his identity.
In order to return to your world, you’ll have to heal the demon brothers’ wounds and reform the pacts you once made.
My love for you transcends time
Introducing Obey Me! Nightbringer! A game for the ages!
Features
Peek into the daily lives of the hot demons!
Even more realistic communication and features!
• Your choices have a direct impact on how the story plays out!
• Peek into the daily lives of the demons!
• Comment on your favorite videos!
• Introducing brand new quests in the form of a rhythm game!
Along with pre-registration, we are running another promotion where you can get fabulous items!
How to Pre-Register
Pre-registration for “Obey Me! Nightbringer” is currently in progress. Follow the below links to give us a follow and pre-register!
*You can pre-register from the Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store, along with following the official “Obey Me! Nightbringer” Twitter (@ObeyMeNB).
Pre-register here
• Follow our official Twitter
• Google Play Store
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nttsolmare.game.android.obeyme2
• Apple App Store
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/obey-me-nightbringer/id1638272826
• Title
: Obey Me! Nightbringer
• Price
: Free to play (items are purchasable in-game)
• Release Date
: Scheduled to release in 2023
• Languages
: English, Japanese *Languages can be switched in-game.
• Compatibility
: iOS 12.0 or later, Android 6.0 or later
*The app may not run properly on certain devices.
About the promotion
We’ll give out the following presents depending on how many people pre-register!
100,000 people: AP x100, Grimm x10,000
200,000 people: D-Energy x5, AP x100, Grimm x20,000
300,000 people: Devil Point x30, Grimm x50,000
400,000 people: Demon Voucher x10
500,000 people: UR+ Card x1, Devil Point x50
The Official Website and Social Media Accounts
The “Obey Me! Nightbringer” official website
https://shallwedate.jp/obeyme-nightbringer
The “Obey Me! Nightbringer” official Twitter
The “Obey Me!” official YouTube channel
https://www.youtube.com/c/ObeyMeOfficial
The “Obey Me!” official Linktree *Check our social media from here!
https://linktr.ee/obeyme_official
The “Obey Me!” series official Twitter
https://twitter.com/ObeyMeOfficial1
About NTT Solmare
NTT Solmare aims to enrich people’s lives by providing entertainment services such as “Comic C’Moa,” one of the nations biggest e-book services, Solmare's Editing Division, NTT Solmare's original digital comic publisher, as well as games including the mobile game "Obey Me!," the "Shall we date?" series, “Moe! Ninja Girls,” the interactive audio-sharing service “Boikone,” and “Cicalo,” an information management app regarding the schedules for manga/anime/video games.
Official website: http://www.nttsolmare.com/e/
