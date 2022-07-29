DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2022--
The "Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Global Market Report 2022 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global precious metals e-waste recovery market is expected to grow from $9.22 billion in 2021 to $9.61 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.28%. The market is expected to reach $11.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.61%.
The precious metals e-waste recovery market consists of sales of precious metals waste recovery by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that recover precious metals from electrical or electronic devices. Precious metals such as gold, copper, silver, platinum and others are used widely in electronic applications in PCBs of mobile phones, motherboards of computers, and connectors, due to their high conductivity, low-ampere current carriage, high sensitivity, and resistance to corrosion. These precious metals are reprocessed and further re-used.
The main types of precious metals e-waste recovery include palladium, copper, gold, silver, nickel and platinum. Palladium is used in electronics with contacts, circuit boards, and computer chips for multi-layer ceramic (chip) capacitors (MLCC). The precious metals e-waste recovery sources include household appliances, IT and telecommunication, consumer electronics, small industrial tools, professional medical tools.
Asia- Pacific was the largest region in the precious metals e-waste recovery market in 2021. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
The rising utilization of consumer electronics and home appliances across the globe is the key driver for growth of the precious metals e-waste recovery market. Precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum and palladium are used in electrical and electronic devices for their properties such as malleability, high corrosion resistance, high conductivity and others.
The utilization of consumer electronics and home appliances across the globe is rising due to the introduction of technological advanced devices, increasing disposable income, and decreasing prices of consumer electronic devices. For instance, the global electrical and electronics market is expected to grow from $3,077.0 billion in 2021 to $4145.3 billion by 2026. The usage of the electrical and electronic devices increases the quantum of e-waste globally, thus driving the demand for precious metals e-waste recovery.
The innovative practices in precious metal recovery is a key trend gaining popularity in the precious metal e-waste recovery market. The companies in the precious metal e-waste recovery market are focusing on innovative practices to recover precious metals from electronics more efficiently. For instance, New Zealand based clean tech company, Mint Innovations uses microbes and low cost chemicals to recover precious metals from e-waste. Microbes facilitate some processes that would otherwise require high temperatures and other extreme conditions.
In August 2021, US based front-to-back reverse logistics of low voltage electronics company, QGistix acquired Green Wave Computer Recycling for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will enable QGistix to efficiently expand its e-waste collection footprint. Green Wave Computer Recycling is a US based company offering recycling and refurbishment services.
The countries covered in the precious metals e-waste recovery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Major players in the precious metals e-waste recovery market are
- Johnson Matthey Plc.
- Sims Limited
- EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.
- Umicore NV
- Materion Corporation
- Boliden AB
- DOWA Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Heraeus Holding GmbH
- TES-AMM Pte. Ltd
- Metallix Refining Inc.
- Sabin Metal Corporation
- Gannon & Scott
- M&K Recovery Group Inc.
- Arch Enterprises Inc.
- Closed Loop Environmental Alliance Network Inc. (Clean)
- AET Environmental
- Hobi International Inc.
- Kinsbursky Brothers International
- Apex Environmental Services Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market Characteristics
3. Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery
5. Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Palladium
- Copper
- Gold
- Silver
- Nickel
- Platinum
6.2. Global Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market, Segmentation By Source, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Household Appliances
- IT And Telecommunication
- Consumer Electronics
- Small Industrial Tools
- Professional Medical Tools
7. Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
