The "Predictive Analytics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the global market for predictive analytics and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, industry, and region.
In this report the publisher examines the ways in which the predictive analytics market is changing and how it has evolved. This study covers a thorough examination of both new and established companies in the market. The publisher estimates global and regional market sizes for 2021 and projects demand from 2022 to 2027 at the industry level.
Emergence and adoption of big data and other related technologies, growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), cost benefits of cloud-based predictive analytics solutions, and organizations focusing on developing data-driven strategies are some of the key factors driving the growth of the predictive analytics market. However, changing regional data regulations and data privacy and security concerns could hinder market growth in some cases.
Nevertheless, the rising demand for real-time analytical solutions, the rising importance of predictive analytics in achieving manufacturing excellence, and the rising demand for business intelligence (BI) and advanced analytics are expected to create huge opportunities for vendors in this market.
In this report, the global market for predictive analytics has been segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry, and region. Based on components, the predictive analytics market has been segmented into solutions and services.
The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that will affect the market and the competitive landscape. It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies they use to enhance their market presence. The report estimates the size of the global predictive analytics market in 2021 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2027.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Understanding of the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast the market into various segments and subsegments
- Estimation of the actual market size for predictive analytics in value terms, and corresponding market share analysis based on component, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry, and geographic region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market growth drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the global market for predictive analytics, and assessment of the COVID-19 impact on this industry
- Highlights of the current state of the predictive analytics market, region-specific developments in the industry, and evaluation of current and future demand for predictive analytics and services
- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages
- Review of the patent filings and patent grants on predicative analytics, and emerging technologies/developments in the global market
- Market share analysis of the key industry participants in the predictive analytics market, along with their research priorities, product offerings, and company competitive landscape
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Alphabet Inc. (Google), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Microsoft Corp., Oracle, SAP SE, Tableau Software LLC, and Tibco Software Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Market Overview
- Importance of Predictive Analytics
- Fraud Detection
- Streamlining Operations
- Risk Reduction
- Predicting Customer Behavior
- Predicting Healthcare Diagnosis
- Content Recommendation
- Equipment Maintenance
- Virtual Assistants
- Optimizing Marketing Campaigns
- Predictive Analytics Models
- Predictive Models
- Descriptive Models
- Decision Models
- Predictive Analytics Workflow
- Requirement Collection
- Data Collection
- Data Analysis
- Statistical Analysis
- Predictive Modeling
- Predictions and Monitoring
- Market Evolution/History
- Future Expectations
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Analysis of Market Factors
- Impact of Covid-19
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Regulatory Implications
- Predictive Analytics Vs. Other Technologies Analysis
- Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and Predictive Analytics
- Blockchain and Predictive Analytics
- Machine Learning (Ml) and Predictive Analytics
- Internet of Things (Iot) and Predictive Analytics
- Patent Analysis
- Recently Granted Key Patents
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Segment/Subsegment
- Introduction
- Solutions
- Financial Analytics
- Risk Analytics
- Marketing Analytics
- Sales Analytics
- Customer Analytics
- Web and Social Media Analytics
- Supply Chain Analytics
- Network Analytics
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode
- Introduction
- On-Premises
- Regional Markets for On-Premise Deployment
- Cloud
- Regional Markets for Cloud Deployment
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size
- Introduction
- Large Enterprises
- Regional Markets for Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Regional Markets for Small and Medium Enterprises
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry
- Introduction
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (Bfsi)
- Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Bfsi
- Regional Markets for Bfsi
- Government and Defense
- Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Government and Defense
- Regional Markets for Government and Defense
- Telecommunications and Information Technology (It)
- Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Telecommunications and It
- Regional Markets for Telecommunications and It
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Regional Markets for Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Manufacturing
- Regional Markets for Manufacturing
- Retail and E-Commerce
- Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Retail and E-Commerce
- Regional Markets for Retail and E-Commerce
- Transportation and Logistics
- Major Applications of Predictive Analytics in Transportation and Logistics
- Regional Markets for Transportation and Logistics
- Others
- Media and Entertainment
- Energy and Utilities
- Travel and Hospitality
- Regional Markets for Other Industries
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North American Market Outlook
- North American Market, by Country
- North American Market, by Segment/Subsegment
- North American Market, by Deployment Mode
- North American Market, by Organization Size
- North American Market, by End-User Industry
- European Market Outlook
- Asia-Pacific Market Outlook
- Rest of World (Row) Market Outlook
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Top Companies
- Strategic Analysis
- Product Launches and Developments
- Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
- Acquisitions, Expansions, Mergers, and Investments
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC)
- Altair Engineering Inc.
- Alteryx Inc.
- Board International Sa
- Cloudera Inc.
- Domo Inc.
- Fair Isaac Corp. (Fico)
- H2O.Ai
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- International Business Machines (Ibm) Corp.
- Knime AG
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Qlik International Ab
- Rapidminer Inc.
- Sap Se
- Sas Institute Inc.
- Tableau Software LLC
- Teradata Corp.
- Tibco Software Inc.
Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms
