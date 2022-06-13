DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2022--
The "Growth Opportunities in Predictive Genetic Testing, AI-enabled Drug Discovery, Circular RNA, and Advanced Drug Delivery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report focuses on technology platforms that leverage AI and ML algorithms for novel target discovery and drug development applications. A key focus of this issue is on precision oncology tests and other predictive genetic tests for multiple therapeutic applications. In particular, technologies which enable early diagnosis of cancers, support biomarker discovery and disease prognosis have been covered.
Another focus of this issue is on advanced RNA therapeutics, including circular RNA and self-replicating RNAs which offer several advantages of conventional mRNA based therapeutics. In addition, advanced drug delivery using engineered cells and biosensors for monitoring therapy efficacy and response have been captured.
The report features disruptive technology advances in the global life sciences industry. The technologies and innovations profiled will encompass developments across genetic engineering, drug discovery and development, biomarkers, tissue engineering, synthetic biology, microbiome, disease management, as well as health and wellness among several other platforms.
The Health & Wellness cluster tracks developments in a myriad of areas including genetic engineering, regenerative medicine, drug discovery and development, nanomedicine, nutrition, cosmetic procedures, pain and disease management and therapies, drug delivery, personalized medicine, and smart healthcare.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Life Sciences, Health & Wellness
- Machine Learning (ML) Model Based in Vitro Cellular Systems for Drug Discovery and Development
- Identifying Disease-Modifying Targets
- Insitro - Investor Dashboard
- Generating Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Precision Disease Models to Develop Targeted Therapies
- Generating Precise Organ-Specific Disease Modeling
- Genome Biologics - Dashboard
- Tapping into the Unexplored Biological Networks in Age-Related Diseases
- Using Omics Data to Track Aging
- BioAge Labs - Investor Dashboard
- Using Small RNA (sRNA) Signatures to Provide Insights on Targetable Pathways for Drug Development
- Addressing Chronic Degenerative Diseases
- Gatehouse Bio - Investor Dashboard
- Synthetic Circular RNA-based Therapeutics
- Promising Alternative to Conventional Messenger RNA
- Orna Therapeutics, Inc. - Investor Dashboard
- srRNA Platform Preventing the Onset of Cancer Drug Resistance
- srRNA Enabling Sustained Therapeutic Protein Expression
- Replicate Bioscience - Investor Dashboard
- Programmable Circular RNA Therapeutics
- A Single Therapy Catering to Multiple Disease Areas
- Laronde - Investor Dashboard
- Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Tests for Genetic Disorders
- Whole Exome Sequencing Identifying DNA Variants
- Berry Genomics - Investor Dashboard
- Precision Oncology Health Intelligence Platform
- Technology Enabling Comprehensive Panel for Cancer Profiling
- Sema4 Opco, Inc. - Investor Dashboard
- Red Blood Cell-based Platform Inducing the Immune System to Protect Against COVID-19
- Technology Value Proposition of McMaster University
- Nanoparticles Conjugated With Regulatory Proteins Evading Immune System Attacks to Deliver Nanomedicines
- Technology Value Proposition of University of Pennsylvania
- An Advanced Tool Expediting Crop Genomic Experiments
- Technology Value Proposition of CABBI
- Assessing Immune Checkpoint Blockade (ICB) Therapy for Cancer With Biosensors
- Georgia Institute of Technology's Technology Value Proposition
Companies Mentioned
- Berry Genomics
- BioAge Labs
- CABBI
- Gatehouse Bio
- Genome Biologics
- Insitro
- Laronde
- Orna Therapeutics, Inc.
- Replicate Bioscience
- Sema4 Opco, Inc.
