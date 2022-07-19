Premier members select KARL STORZ CanaryBox® to be showcased at Innovation Celebration

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022--
The new CanaryBox ® from KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America was one of the medical innovations showcased in front of thousands of healthcare providers at Premier’s 2022 Breakthroughs Conference.
KARL STORZ integrated OR with CanaryBox® intelligent volume automation technology. (Photo: Business Wire)
CanaryBox ® was debuted during the conference’s annual Innovation Showcase, an event recognizing advancements in healthcare and highlighting suppliers dedicated to driving innovation and improving patient outcomes.
“KARL STORZ shares Premier’s commitment to providing valuable products to our alliance members that are safe, high-quality, and cost-effective,” said David A. Hargraves, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, Premier. “These innovations can truly benefit providers in our shared work to transform healthcare and build healthier communities.”
Clinicians and other health system members of Premier selected CanaryBox ® for the Innovation Celebration due to its uniqueness, ability to have an impact on unmet clinical needs, and potential to improve patient care. CanaryBox ® was one of only eight innovations awarded this distinction!
While some studies suggest there are benefits to music in the operating room, such as reduced stress, increased focus, and perceived calming effects 1, 2, 3, 4, there have also been studies that show music can interfere with communication during critical situations 4,5,6.
This new operating room integration technology is designed to help clinicians keep the benefits of music while also allowing for the clearest communication during critical patient events in the operating room. If a patient’s vital signs deteriorate, data exported in real-time from a patient monitoring system allows the integrated operating room to dim or even completely mute the music volume automatically.
“Many surgeons appreciate the benefits of music for the operating room environment. The enhanced focus and sense of calm is good for patient care,” says Glenn Jarrett, MD, an orthopedic surgeon. “A system that allows for immediate control of sound in an urgent situation makes perfect sense.”
For more detailed information, including videos about CanaryBox ® technology, visit: https://premierinc.com/newsroom/blog or https://www.karlstorz.com/us/en/neo-ip.htm
Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.
About KARL STORZ
KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc. is an innovative leader in endoscopic technology and imaging solutions across virtually all surgical specialties. Its integrated operating room solutions enhance collaboration to improve clinical efficiency and outcomes inside the hospital and other sites of care. The group is an affiliate of KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, an international leader and family-owned company based in Tuttlingen, Germany, that designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets all its products with an emphasis on visionary design, precision craftsmanship, and clinical effectiveness. For more information, call 800-421-0837 or visit the company’s website at www.karlstorz.com.
