Premier Packaging is proud to have signed The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net-zero carbon across the packaging company’s operations by 2040. Premier is among more than 300 business and organizations worldwide who have signed the Pledge, working together to crack the climate crisis and solve the challenges of decarbonizing our economy.
The Climate Pledge calls on signatories to be net-zero carbon across their businesses by 2040. Signatories commit to three areas of action: measuring and reporting greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis; implementing decarbonization strategies through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, and materials reduction; and neutralizing any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent offsets to achieve the net zero goal.
“By signing The Climate Pledge, we are committing to aggressive action in decreasing our greenhouse gas emissions to reach net zero carbon,” said Premier Packaging Owner John Gaynor. “We are already working with a sustainable material, corrugated, and utilizing such energy-saving measures as electric forklifts and LED lighting. Tracking our GHG emissions will help us determine strategies to reduce and then eliminate them, making all of our operations climate-friendly.”
Premier already works with customers through its Design Lab to right-size packages, reducing materials in both packaging and void fill and increasing the amount of packages shipped per truck. Lighter packaging and fewer trucks mean less carbon emissions. Find out more about the company’s sustainable solutions on Premier’s website.
About The Climate Pledge
In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net-zero carbon by 2040. Now, more than 300 organizations have signed The Climate Pledge, sending an important signal that there will be rapid growth in demand for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions. For more information, visit www.theclimatepledge.com.
About Premier Packaging
Started in Louisville in 1994, Premier Packaging has grown to over 90 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil by offering custom-made packaging and shipping solutions to its customers. Premier asks “Why” to deliver the “How.”
