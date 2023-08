Premier rapport clinique prometteur sur un traitement de fond de la dystrophie musculaire de Duchenne avec Neu-REFIX® Beta 1,3-1,6 glucan* au Japon

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD); Progress of disease & gradual disability with aging, current therapies & Neu-REFIX Beta glucans' multipronged potentials, illustrated. A rare genetic disease with approximately 5000 patients in Japan, 3000 in GCC, fewer than 50000 in USA. Lack of dystrophin in DMD causes muscle dysfunction and makes the patient wheelchair bound in early teens. Lung function deterioration followed by myocardial fibrosis and heart failure causing early death in 20s ~ 30s. Gene therapy targets gene defect correction, exon skipping therapies mask the defect of specific exons. Safety proven Neu-REFIX Beta glucans from Japan, a food additive with multipronged potentials: (i) controlled muscle damage, (ii) enhanced muscle regeneration (iii) improved blood supply marker: plasma dystrophin & (iv) improved 6MWT & NSAA, yielding hope of delaying the disease progress, worth further validation; is not a drug or remedy; Not GRAS or EFSA certified. Approval status varies country wise.