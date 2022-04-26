MIDDLESEX, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2022--
Premier Specialties, Intarome and Fragrance Solutions—companies with solid reputations for innovation and customer-centricity—are joining forces under a new name, OnScent.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005007/en/
"At OnScent, we’ll be able to provide best-in-class capabilities and superior creativity, while remaining committed to the unmatched agility that our customers have come to expect," says Bertrand Lemont, OnScent CEO.
As OnScent, the unification expands the companies’ abilities to provide the fragrance solutions, expertise, responsiveness, and infrastructure that innovative Consumer Package Goods (CPG) brands, contract manufacturers and private-label manufacturers need to accelerate success.
“The combined strengths, talent and long-standing customer relationships of Premier Specialties, Intarome and Fragrance Solutions will enable us to become a disruptive force in the industry,” said Bertrand Lemont, OnScent CEO. “We provide the creativity, science, market intelligence and regulatory expertise our customers need to deliver authentic solutions that differentiate their brands, delight their customers and enable category leadership.”
OnScent will maintain fragrance research, creation, production, and distribution through two state-of-the-art facilities in Middlesex, NJ (formerly Premier Specialties) and Norwood, NJ (formerly Intarome).
“OnScent is passionately devoted to creating unique and authentic fragrance and natural cosmetic solutions that are consistently on brand, on brief and on trend,” said Lemont. “Our team has the expertise, creativity, and commitment to operational excellence that product innovators need. We deliver solutions through a partnership model that is based on trust, transparency, and mutual success.”
About OnScent
OnScent partners with product innovators to create fragrance and natural cosmetic solutions that accelerate your success. Our multi-disciplinary team of fragrance industry experts combine creativity, science, market intelligence and regulatory expertise to deliver authentic solutions that differentiate your brands, delight your customers, and enable product leadership. Visit OnScent.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005007/en/
CONTACT: Contact: Rosita Presti, OnScent
Phone:201.450.1691
Email:rpresti@OnScent.com
KEYWORD: NEW JERSEY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER RETAIL LUXURY SPECIALTY CONSUMER OTHER MANUFACTURING TEENS COSMETICS RETAIL PACKAGING OTHER CONSUMER CHEMICALS/PLASTICS WOMEN MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: OnScent
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/26/2022 09:09 AM/DISC: 04/26/2022 09:09 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005007/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.