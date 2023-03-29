BLOOMFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 29, 2023--
Made simply, with love.
The #1 premium preserves brand in the U.S., Bonne Maman®, is thrilled to announce the newest addition to its family of premium products: Bonne Maman® Hazelnut Chocolate Spread.
Bonne Maman Hazelnut Chocolate Spread is made with simple non-GMO ingredients, without any artificial flavors and no palm oil. With generous amounts of hazelnuts and a smooth, creamy texture, Bonne Maman Hazelnut Chocolate Spread delivers a delicious taste that everyone will love!
Packaged in an embossed Bonne Maman glass jar, Bonne Maman Hazelnut Chocolate Spread is ideal for snacking, spreading, or as an ingredient in recipes. It is available now on the Bonne Maman website ( www.bonnemman.us ) and at select retailers; nationwide this August. Suggested retail price $6.49 for a 8.8 oz. jar; $8.49 for a 12.7 oz. jar.
About Bonne Maman
Bonne Maman is the #1 premium preserves brand in the U.S. The brand provides consumers with products of the highest quality that follow timeless French culinary traditional recipes. Bonne Maman Preserves, Jellies and Spreads are non-GMO Project Verified. Produced in France, Bonne Maman Preserves are made with natural ingredients, have no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial additives, and no added preservatives. Made with simple ingredients you might find in your grandmother's kitchen, Bonne Maman is crafted to capture that homemade taste. To learn more about Bonne Maman, visit http://www.bonnemaman.us or follow us on FB @bonnemamanusa or IG @bonnemaman_us
Related Links:https://www.bonnemaman.us
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005720/en/
CONTACT: R/West
Sophia Schneidman
(917) 741-3835
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW JERSEY
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FOOD/BEVERAGE RETAIL
SOURCE: Andros Foods USA, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/29/2023 12:00 PM/DISC: 03/29/2023 12:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005720/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.