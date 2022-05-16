BLOOMFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2022--
Made simply, with love.
The #1 premium preserves brand in the U.S., Bonne Maman® Preserves, is delighted to announce new Bonne Maman® Fruit Spreads, adding a more fruit, less sugar option to its family of preserves, curds, herbal teas and gift boxes.
Six guilt-free flavors of Red Fruit, Cherry, Apricot, Orange, Strawberry, and Blueberry will delight taste buds and eyes with a smooth texture and visible pieces of fruit. Maintaining its classic sweet flavor, Bonne Maman Fruit Spreads contain 38% less sugar, and 28%-34% more fruit than Bonne Maman preserves, all while sustaining the same time-honored recipes and homemade taste.
The new fruit spreads line tastes just as good as it looks. Made with premium, natural ingredients and vibrant fruit, packaged in a spin on the iconic, glass Bonne Maman jar that people love to upcycle in endless ways. Bonne Maman Fruit Spreads are the perfect supplement to an overall balanced lifestyle, offering naturally bold flavor on top of yogurt, scones, toast, and more.
Now available for purchase at select retailers nationwide [Suggested Retail Price: $6.99 for 11.8 oz. jar]. Bonne Maman Fruit Spreads deliver a low-sugar product with the same delicious taste, made from five natural ingredients that are gluten-free and OU Kosher.
Bonne Maman is made simply, with love.
To learn more about Bonne Maman Fruit Spreads, click here.
About Bonne Maman
Bonne Maman is the #1 premium preserves brand in the U.S. and #2 selling brand of preserves in the U.S. The brand provides consumers with products of the highest quality and follows timeless French culinary tradition. Bonne Maman Preserves, Jellies and Spreads are Non-GMO Project Verified. Produced in France, Bonne Maman is made with natural ingredients, has no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial additives, and no added preservatives. Made with simple ingredients you might find in your grandmother's kitchen, Bonne Maman is crafted to capture that homemade taste. To learn more about Bonne Maman, visit http://www.bonnemaman.us or follow us on FB @bonnemamanusa or IG @bonnemaman_us
