Prescinto Technologies (or “Prescinto''), a leading global clean energy asset performance management (APM) technology platform, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type II certification for security. As one of the highest standards for security accreditation, reaching this milestone reflects the company's dedication to the highest levels of data security.
Prescinto designs and develops world-class performance analytics software for clean energy companies that simplifies the collection and analysis of big data generated from renewable energy power plants. Conducted by independent auditors, the SOC 2 Type II certification confirms that the service provider meets a strict level of security control, attests to the organization's trustworthiness, and certifies that the organization has key controls to safeguard customer information.
“We understand that data security is crucial for our customers and are pleased to assure that the Prescinto platform meets the highest standard of data security, " said Puneet Singh Jaggi, founder, and CEO of Prescinto. “SOC 2 Type II compliance is a reflection of our commitment to protecting our customers’ data – we constantly upgrade our systems and processes to meet our customer's enterprise security practices and standards.”
In 2022, Prescinto entered the energy storage market, the North American market and the European market and now prepares itself for further growth with this new milestone. Over the past six months, the company has expanded its team to include dedicated representatives in the U.S. and Europe and plans to continue expanding into new markets and growing its SaaS product offerings in the months to come.
To request Prescinto’s SOC 2 report, please write to privacy@prescinto.ai
About Prescinto Technologies
Prescinto Technologies is a leading global clean energy asset performance management SaaS platform for solar, wind, and energy storage, purpose-built by industry experts to improve asset generation and accelerate the clean energy transition. Prescinto provides real-time insights, analytics, and automation support for optimizing renewable energy asset performance. With a veteran team of industry experts and a portfolio of over 13 GW across 14 countries, Prescinto is the trusted partner for global clients working toward the clean energy transition. For more info, visit www.prescinto.ai.
