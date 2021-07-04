NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The Preservation Society of Newport County is holding a series of lectures this summer entitled “Gilded Age Games" about how people amused themselves with games and sports at the turn of the 20th century.
It is the first time since February 2020 that in-person lectures will be held at the Newport mansions. Each of the five presentations also will be viewable via Zoom.
“Gilded Age Games” examines the games and amusements enjoyed by Americans around the turn of the 20th century, whether played around a table, outside on the field, or on the ocean.
The series will also include presentations by the Preservation Society’s four Research Fellows about the projects they are working on.
The first lecture was held Thursday.
The next one is scheduled for July 15 at Rosecliff.
They are also scheduled for July 29, Aug. 5, and Aug. 12.
Attendance is free but preregistration is required at https://www.newportmansions.org/learn/adult-programs.