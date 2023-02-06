President Biden Names Bryan Palma to National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023--
Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced President Biden intends to appoint Bryan Palma, Trellix CEO, to the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (NSTAC).
NSTAC’s mission is to provide recommendations to the Executive Office of the President on how the government can implement policy to enhance national security, emergency preparedness, and provide resilient telecommunications services. The committee is comprised of senior executives from private industries selected due to their prominent roles, expertise, and dedication to the security of the United States’ critical infrastructure.
Palma’s expertise in cybersecurity spans more than two decades, and uniquely combines his experience serving in the federal government, operating as a chief information security officer, and leading multiple security technology companies. He began as a special agent with the U.S. Secret Service, where he co-founded its first Electronic Crimes Taskforce in Washington DC. Later, Palma held senior executive positions across the technology sector, including as PepsiCo’s first Chief Information Security Officer and leader of management teams at AT&T, Blackberry, Boeing, Cisco, Electronic Data Systems, FireEye, and McAfee.
“I am honored to serve the President in this advisory role and thankful to the Biden Administration for its emphasis on cybersecurity,” said Palma. “NSTAC is a proven model of effective public and private collaboration. I look forward to partnering with my fellow board members to improve the United States’ cybersecurity policy.”
Palma’s vision to redefine the future of cybersecurity accelerated in June 2021 when he led the sale of FireEye to Symphony Technology Group. The sale led to the subsequent merger with McAfee Enterprise in October 2021, and finally the rebranding to Trellix in January of 2022. Today, Palma is CEO of Trellix, where he is passionate about attracting the next generation of diverse talent to fill the 3.4 million global shortage of cybersecurity professionals.
About Trellix
Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company’s open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today’s most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com.
Trellix is a trademark or registered trademark of Musarubra US LLC or its affiliates. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
