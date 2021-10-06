1st-$15,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Crow Moon (L), 121R. Knott6-2-7John Grace
2Orazio (L), 121P. Morales6-1-5Dylan Clarke
3Bandy's Map (L), 121S. Spieth5-6-1Gerald Brooks
4Dover Cliffs (L), 121R. Bowen2-2-5Kelsey Danner
5Dahog (L), 121A. Ayala1-2-3Kevin Rice
6Cooper's Crescent (L), 121R. Allen, Jr.2-4-4Mark Hoffman

2nd-$12,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Golden Emperor (L), 124A. Ayala2-9-4J. Rogers
2Amelia's Wild Ride (L), 124R. Knott6-7-5Ariane Wilson
3Piper Hill (L), 124P. Morales7-6-3Tim Girten
4Jojo's Dream (L), 124M. Allen7-7-2Randall Russell
5Sourcesandmethods (L), 124R. Allen, Jr.6-2-8Randall Russell
6Indian Tango (L), 124H. Villa-Gomez4-9-4David Boyer, Jr.
7Bret's At Caddies (L), 124E. Dominguez2-2-7Jay Bernardini

3rd-$16,000, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Honey Mug (L), 121R. Bowen5-5-2Armando Hernandez
2Cozar's Queen , 124R. Allen, Jr.6-1-3Randall Russell
3Genevieve's Z Va (L), 121W. Martinez6-4-4Cathy Rozantz
4Happy Bee (L), 121E. Dominguez3-1-2Jay Bernardini
5Trans Mississippi (L), 121P. Morales1-6-6Marcus Vitali
6Lets Race Ladys (L), 121M. Allen3-3-3Randall Russell
7Limonata (L), 117A. Gallardo6-5-5Lance Stokes

4th-$30,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1McQueen's Bullitt (L), 124S. Spieth3-3-2Michael Trombetta
2Mischievous Rogue (L), 120L. Machado2-5-5William Cowans
3Harrow (L), 120A. Valdes3-x-xTimothy Hamm
4Mamba Twenty Four , 124M. Pino10-x-xAnthony Stephen
5Punx (L), 120W. Martinez4-4-7Lance Stokes
6Zuri (L), 117R. Allen, Jr.5-2-2Eoin Harty
7Pizza Charlie (L), 120H. Villa-Gomez6-4-3William Martin
8Aeronaut , 120R. Bowen6-7-5Kelsey Danner

5th-$75,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs

Fitz Dixon, Jr. Memorial Juvenile Stakes

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Champion by Design , 123S. Spieth1-x-xKaty Cheeks
2A Dangerous Guy , 118.2-3-1Scott Lake
3Optigogo , 118R. Bowen1-x-xEoin Harty
4Runaway Breeze , 115E. Walker3-4-1Kevin Rice
5Nobals , 123P. Morales5-1-1Larry Rivelli
6Cloud Play , 118A. Gallardo1-3-5Timothy Hamm
7Mark the Moose , 118M. Pino1-4-xKevin Rice
8San Costantino , 118A. Valdes3-1-xTimothy Hamm
9Longshadow , 118R. Bowen7-1-xKelsey Danner
10The Peninsula , 118H. Villa-Gomez1-2-2Keith Dickey
11Center Mid Maddie , 118J. Bridgmohan3-1-3Katy Cheeks
12Uncaptured Lyon , 118R. Allen, Jr.1-x-xMaria Bowersock

6th-$34,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Caloric (L), 121F. Salazar Becerra3-5-6Michelle Winters
2Patriot Drive (L), 124A. Gallardo2-1-1Mark Hoffman
3Driftwood (L), 121H. Villa-Gomez3-1-1Ron Potts
4Cadet Connelly (L), 121R. Allen, Jr.4-1-1Maria Bowersock
5Serve Revenge Cold (L), 121E. Barbaran3-3-5Johanna Urieta
6Barnegat Light (L), 117P. Morales7-1-1Timothy Hamm
7Hey Big Guy (L), 121S. Spieth2-4-3M. Ferraro

7th-$34,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1King Kumbalay (L), 120A. Valdes1-1-7David Markgraf
2Jen's Song (L), 121A. Gallardo4-5-6Kimberly DePasquale
3Valentine Bug (L), 121R. Allen, Jr.5-3-3Teresa Connelly
4Nice Ace (L), 120P. Morales1-2-1Tim Girten
5Like a Saltshaker , 117J. Loveberry4-5-2Larry Rivelli
6Good On Ya (L), 121E. Barbaran2-3-1Michelle Winters

8th-$12,000, Maiden Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Sharp's Flash , 124E. Walker6-6-7Marc Sharp
2Boardwalk Bob , 124M. Allen3-5-7Lawrence Antus
3Smiles of Joy (L), 120S. Spieth5-4-6Joseph Cheeks
4Huntin' the Rut (L), 124A. Ayala4-8-9Cathy Rozantz
5Powerful Point (L), 120D. Delgado2-2-5Raymond Handal
6Charlie's Traffic (L), 124H. Villa-Gomez4-4-7William Martin
7Three O One (M), 124R. Boucher6-4-6Lilith Boucher
8Whoops (L), 120A. Valdes2-3-4David Markgraf

