1st-$15,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Crow Moon (L), 121
|R. Knott
|6-2-7
|John Grace
|2
|Orazio (L), 121
|P. Morales
|6-1-5
|Dylan Clarke
|3
|Bandy's Map (L), 121
|S. Spieth
|5-6-1
|Gerald Brooks
|4
|Dover Cliffs (L), 121
|R. Bowen
|2-2-5
|Kelsey Danner
|5
|Dahog (L), 121
|A. Ayala
|1-2-3
|Kevin Rice
|6
|Cooper's Crescent (L), 121
|R. Allen, Jr.
|2-4-4
|Mark Hoffman
2nd-$12,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Golden Emperor (L), 124
|A. Ayala
|2-9-4
|J. Rogers
|2
|Amelia's Wild Ride (L), 124
|R. Knott
|6-7-5
|Ariane Wilson
|3
|Piper Hill (L), 124
|P. Morales
|7-6-3
|Tim Girten
|4
|Jojo's Dream (L), 124
|M. Allen
|7-7-2
|Randall Russell
|5
|Sourcesandmethods (L), 124
|R. Allen, Jr.
|6-2-8
|Randall Russell
|6
|Indian Tango (L), 124
|H. Villa-Gomez
|4-9-4
|David Boyer, Jr.
|7
|Bret's At Caddies (L), 124
|E. Dominguez
|2-2-7
|Jay Bernardini
3rd-$16,000, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Honey Mug (L), 121
|R. Bowen
|5-5-2
|Armando Hernandez
|2
|Cozar's Queen , 124
|R. Allen, Jr.
|6-1-3
|Randall Russell
|3
|Genevieve's Z Va (L), 121
|W. Martinez
|6-4-4
|Cathy Rozantz
|4
|Happy Bee (L), 121
|E. Dominguez
|3-1-2
|Jay Bernardini
|5
|Trans Mississippi (L), 121
|P. Morales
|1-6-6
|Marcus Vitali
|6
|Lets Race Ladys (L), 121
|M. Allen
|3-3-3
|Randall Russell
|7
|Limonata (L), 117
|A. Gallardo
|6-5-5
|Lance Stokes
4th-$30,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|McQueen's Bullitt (L), 124
|S. Spieth
|3-3-2
|Michael Trombetta
|2
|Mischievous Rogue (L), 120
|L. Machado
|2-5-5
|William Cowans
|3
|Harrow (L), 120
|A. Valdes
|3-x-x
|Timothy Hamm
|4
|Mamba Twenty Four , 124
|M. Pino
|10-x-x
|Anthony Stephen
|5
|Punx (L), 120
|W. Martinez
|4-4-7
|Lance Stokes
|6
|Zuri (L), 117
|R. Allen, Jr.
|5-2-2
|Eoin Harty
|7
|Pizza Charlie (L), 120
|H. Villa-Gomez
|6-4-3
|William Martin
|8
|Aeronaut , 120
|R. Bowen
|6-7-5
|Kelsey Danner
5th-$75,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs
Fitz Dixon, Jr. Memorial Juvenile Stakes
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Champion by Design , 123
|S. Spieth
|1-x-x
|Katy Cheeks
|2
|A Dangerous Guy , 118
|.
|2-3-1
|Scott Lake
|3
|Optigogo , 118
|R. Bowen
|1-x-x
|Eoin Harty
|4
|Runaway Breeze , 115
|E. Walker
|3-4-1
|Kevin Rice
|5
|Nobals , 123
|P. Morales
|5-1-1
|Larry Rivelli
|6
|Cloud Play , 118
|A. Gallardo
|1-3-5
|Timothy Hamm
|7
|Mark the Moose , 118
|M. Pino
|1-4-x
|Kevin Rice
|8
|San Costantino , 118
|A. Valdes
|3-1-x
|Timothy Hamm
|9
|Longshadow , 118
|R. Bowen
|7-1-x
|Kelsey Danner
|10
|The Peninsula , 118
|H. Villa-Gomez
|1-2-2
|Keith Dickey
|11
|Center Mid Maddie , 118
|J. Bridgmohan
|3-1-3
|Katy Cheeks
|12
|Uncaptured Lyon , 118
|R. Allen, Jr.
|1-x-x
|Maria Bowersock
6th-$34,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Caloric (L), 121
|F. Salazar Becerra
|3-5-6
|Michelle Winters
|2
|Patriot Drive (L), 124
|A. Gallardo
|2-1-1
|Mark Hoffman
|3
|Driftwood (L), 121
|H. Villa-Gomez
|3-1-1
|Ron Potts
|4
|Cadet Connelly (L), 121
|R. Allen, Jr.
|4-1-1
|Maria Bowersock
|5
|Serve Revenge Cold (L), 121
|E. Barbaran
|3-3-5
|Johanna Urieta
|6
|Barnegat Light (L), 117
|P. Morales
|7-1-1
|Timothy Hamm
|7
|Hey Big Guy (L), 121
|S. Spieth
|2-4-3
|M. Ferraro
7th-$34,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|King Kumbalay (L), 120
|A. Valdes
|1-1-7
|David Markgraf
|2
|Jen's Song (L), 121
|A. Gallardo
|4-5-6
|Kimberly DePasquale
|3
|Valentine Bug (L), 121
|R. Allen, Jr.
|5-3-3
|Teresa Connelly
|4
|Nice Ace (L), 120
|P. Morales
|1-2-1
|Tim Girten
|5
|Like a Saltshaker , 117
|J. Loveberry
|4-5-2
|Larry Rivelli
|6
|Good On Ya (L), 121
|E. Barbaran
|2-3-1
|Michelle Winters
8th-$12,000, Maiden Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Sharp's Flash , 124
|E. Walker
|6-6-7
|Marc Sharp
|2
|Boardwalk Bob , 124
|M. Allen
|3-5-7
|Lawrence Antus
|3
|Smiles of Joy (L), 120
|S. Spieth
|5-4-6
|Joseph Cheeks
|4
|Huntin' the Rut (L), 124
|A. Ayala
|4-8-9
|Cathy Rozantz
|5
|Powerful Point (L), 120
|D. Delgado
|2-2-5
|Raymond Handal
|6
|Charlie's Traffic (L), 124
|H. Villa-Gomez
|4-4-7
|William Martin
|7
|Three O One (M), 124
|R. Boucher
|6-4-6
|Lilith Boucher
|8
|Whoops (L), 120
|A. Valdes
|2-3-4
|David Markgraf
