1st-$12,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Out Ona Limb (L), 121E. Walker4-6-1Cassondra Weaver6/1
2Betterthenyourx (L), 121R. Allen, Jr.3-5-3Maria Bowersock3/1
3Color Force (L), 121A. Valdes3-6-5Jose Salinas6/1
4No Question (L), 121M. Pino3-4-3Jay Bernardini5/2
5Nina's Patience (L), 121R. Boucher6-6-5Robert Paterno15/1
6Free Coffee (L), 121D. Delgado9-4-5Carlos Johnson30/1
7Emerald Citadelle (L), 121K. Fox2-5-6Ariane Wilson5/1
8Kara Lot (L), 121A. Ayala4-6-9Mark Maddox20/1
9Buywon Getwon (L), 121S. Spieth4-3-2Anthony Rini4/1

2nd-$17,000, Maiden Claiming $20,000-$20,000, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Wicked Gal , 120R. Allen, Jr.x-x-xMaria Bowersock8/1
2Titanic Rose , 120M. Allen5-3-7Gerald Brooks5/1
3Van Sickle , 120M. Franklin9-6-7Joseph Poole6/1
4Lady in Heels , 120S. Spiethx-x-xMaria Bowersock8/1
5All for Show , 120A. Valdes6-5-xTimothy Hamm4/1
6Mill Lake Lady , 120A. Ayala8-4-xKevin Rice7/2
7Pourmearose , 120P. Morales6-x-xKeri Brion3/1
8Jackiegirl , 120H. Villa-Gomez5-x-xJeremiah Englehart10/1

3rd-$14,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Dahog (L), 121A. Ayala2-3-1Kevin Rice8/1
2Midnight Punk (L), 121A. Valdes2-1-4Gerald Brooks4/1
3K's Little Bill (L), 121H. Villa-Gomez1-1-4William Martin5/1
4Balk (L), 121W. Alencar5-4-1Shelly Radosevich8/1
5Maximum Factor (L), 121E. Walker5-5-1Wayne Rice6/1
6Pioneer Dancer (L), 121M. Pino4-2-5Jay Bernardini12/1
7Save the Drama (L), 124P. Morales1-1-7Shelly Radosevich7/2
8Red Hot Looks (L), 124A. Gallardo3-1-7Jared Cheeks3/1

4th-$12,000, Maiden Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Bourbon Brown (L), 120A. Gallardo5-6-8M. Ferraro3/1
2Macho Rocket Man (L), 124H. Villa-Gomez2-4-5William Martin4/1
3Lord Byron (L), 124M. Allen2-8-4Lisa Allen6/1
4Surprise Kick (L), 124E. Walker4-9-3David Markgraf10/1
5Huntin' the Rut (L), 124A. Valdes9-10-9Cathy Rozantz30/1
6Legio (L), 124W. Alencar5-6-9Carol Skawinski8/1
7Second Encore (L), 124A. Ayala3-10-9Lawrence Smith10/1
8Hey Sach (L), 124P. Morales5-3-3Gino Socciarelli5/2
9War Doctor (L), 120A. Diaz3-7-8Cathy Rozantz12/1

5th-$14,000, Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Joyful Praise (L), 117R. Allen, Jr.3-2-1Timothy Hamm7/2
2Cherokee Chatter (L), 121P. Morales4-3-3Tim Girten3/1
3So Moxie (L), 124H. Villa-Gomez1-3-5Carol Skawinski5/1
4Sanibel (L), 121A. Valdes2-7-5Timothy Hamm8/1
5Bears Breeches (L), 117S. Spieth4-4-2Cassondra Weaver5/2
6Genuwine (L), 121A. Ayala4-5-3S. Kintz12/1
7Couple of Nikkis (L), 121W. Martinez6-6-6Cassondra Weaver15/1
8Blaze of Joy (L), 121A. Stanley3-3-7Debbie Schaber12/1
9Island Betty (L), 121R. Knott8-6-1John Grace20/1

6th-$17,000, Claiming $8,500-$8,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1My Friend Frank (L), 121T. Conner4-1-6Erin McClellan10/1
2Ault (L), 124P. Morales1-1-2William Martin8/5
3Zero Gravity (L), 121A. Gallardo1-11-7S. Kintz8/1
4Boomin Goose (L), 121M. Pino5-5-3Katy Cheeks6/1
5Cooper's Crescent (L), 121R. Allen, Jr.4-4-1Mark Hoffman3/1
6Bandy's Map (L), 121S. Spieth6-1-1Gerald Brooks7/2
7Orazio (L), 121W. Martinez1-5-1Matthew Clarke10/1

7th-$32,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 X), Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Well Told (L), 117W. Martinez5-5-3Eoin Harty6/1
2Forward Motion (L), 121A. Gallardo2-4-7M. Ferraro7/5
3Total Distraction (L), 121H. Villa-Gomez1-1-3Sydney Rotunno8/1
4Kasim (L), 117P. Morales5-7-6Danny Gargan9/5
5Notacatbutacard (L), 121R. Allen, Jr.5-3-6Mark Hoffman6/1
6Surfer Boy George (L), 121E. Walker4-5-4Konstantinos Harigeorgiou10/1

8th-$11,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Carissimo (L), 121A. Ayala6-3-10Lance Stokes8/1
2Mad Jack (L), 121H. Villa-Gomez5-7-2William Martin10/1
3Black Tie Event (L), 121R. Boucher7-6-6Anthony Stabile30/1
4Big Rig (L), 121A. Gallardo3-5-4Ron Potts10/1
5Great Bend (L), 121S. Spieth4-2-2Brandon Kulp5/2
6Go Hippo Go (L), 121M. Allen4-3-1Lisa Allen15/1
7Pollock (L), 121A. Valdes5-6-6John Guciardo15/1
8C the King (L), 124M. Pino3-1-5Kimberly DePasquale10/1
9Talk Less (L), 121A. Stanley4-5-6Eddie Clouston6/1
10The Sinner Is You (L), 124P. Morales1-4-4Eduardo Rojas3/1
11Brezno (L), 121W. Alencar7-9-2Shelly Radosevich12/1
12Chuckles Candy (L), 121E. Walker11-4-6Ryan Walsh20/1
13McPherson (L), 121D. Delgado6-5-5Carlos Johnson20/1
14Arch Revenge (L), 121R. Allen, Jr.3-5-5Joseph Poole, Jr.6/1

