1st-$12,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Out Ona Limb (L), 121
|E. Walker
|4-6-1
|Cassondra Weaver
|6/1
|2
|Betterthenyourx (L), 121
|R. Allen, Jr.
|3-5-3
|Maria Bowersock
|3/1
|3
|Color Force (L), 121
|A. Valdes
|3-6-5
|Jose Salinas
|6/1
|4
|No Question (L), 121
|M. Pino
|3-4-3
|Jay Bernardini
|5/2
|5
|Nina's Patience (L), 121
|R. Boucher
|6-6-5
|Robert Paterno
|15/1
|6
|Free Coffee (L), 121
|D. Delgado
|9-4-5
|Carlos Johnson
|30/1
|7
|Emerald Citadelle (L), 121
|K. Fox
|2-5-6
|Ariane Wilson
|5/1
|8
|Kara Lot (L), 121
|A. Ayala
|4-6-9
|Mark Maddox
|20/1
|9
|Buywon Getwon (L), 121
|S. Spieth
|4-3-2
|Anthony Rini
|4/1
2nd-$17,000, Maiden Claiming $20,000-$20,000, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Wicked Gal , 120
|R. Allen, Jr.
|x-x-x
|Maria Bowersock
|8/1
|2
|Titanic Rose , 120
|M. Allen
|5-3-7
|Gerald Brooks
|5/1
|3
|Van Sickle , 120
|M. Franklin
|9-6-7
|Joseph Poole
|6/1
|4
|Lady in Heels , 120
|S. Spieth
|x-x-x
|Maria Bowersock
|8/1
|5
|All for Show , 120
|A. Valdes
|6-5-x
|Timothy Hamm
|4/1
|6
|Mill Lake Lady , 120
|A. Ayala
|8-4-x
|Kevin Rice
|7/2
|7
|Pourmearose , 120
|P. Morales
|6-x-x
|Keri Brion
|3/1
|8
|Jackiegirl , 120
|H. Villa-Gomez
|5-x-x
|Jeremiah Englehart
|10/1
3rd-$14,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Dahog (L), 121
|A. Ayala
|2-3-1
|Kevin Rice
|8/1
|2
|Midnight Punk (L), 121
|A. Valdes
|2-1-4
|Gerald Brooks
|4/1
|3
|K's Little Bill (L), 121
|H. Villa-Gomez
|1-1-4
|William Martin
|5/1
|4
|Balk (L), 121
|W. Alencar
|5-4-1
|Shelly Radosevich
|8/1
|5
|Maximum Factor (L), 121
|E. Walker
|5-5-1
|Wayne Rice
|6/1
|6
|Pioneer Dancer (L), 121
|M. Pino
|4-2-5
|Jay Bernardini
|12/1
|7
|Save the Drama (L), 124
|P. Morales
|1-1-7
|Shelly Radosevich
|7/2
|8
|Red Hot Looks (L), 124
|A. Gallardo
|3-1-7
|Jared Cheeks
|3/1
4th-$12,000, Maiden Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Bourbon Brown (L), 120
|A. Gallardo
|5-6-8
|M. Ferraro
|3/1
|2
|Macho Rocket Man (L), 124
|H. Villa-Gomez
|2-4-5
|William Martin
|4/1
|3
|Lord Byron (L), 124
|M. Allen
|2-8-4
|Lisa Allen
|6/1
|4
|Surprise Kick (L), 124
|E. Walker
|4-9-3
|David Markgraf
|10/1
|5
|Huntin' the Rut (L), 124
|A. Valdes
|9-10-9
|Cathy Rozantz
|30/1
|6
|Legio (L), 124
|W. Alencar
|5-6-9
|Carol Skawinski
|8/1
|7
|Second Encore (L), 124
|A. Ayala
|3-10-9
|Lawrence Smith
|10/1
|8
|Hey Sach (L), 124
|P. Morales
|5-3-3
|Gino Socciarelli
|5/2
|9
|War Doctor (L), 120
|A. Diaz
|3-7-8
|Cathy Rozantz
|12/1
5th-$14,000, Claiming $6,250-$6,250, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Joyful Praise (L), 117
|R. Allen, Jr.
|3-2-1
|Timothy Hamm
|7/2
|2
|Cherokee Chatter (L), 121
|P. Morales
|4-3-3
|Tim Girten
|3/1
|3
|So Moxie (L), 124
|H. Villa-Gomez
|1-3-5
|Carol Skawinski
|5/1
|4
|Sanibel (L), 121
|A. Valdes
|2-7-5
|Timothy Hamm
|8/1
|5
|Bears Breeches (L), 117
|S. Spieth
|4-4-2
|Cassondra Weaver
|5/2
|6
|Genuwine (L), 121
|A. Ayala
|4-5-3
|S. Kintz
|12/1
|7
|Couple of Nikkis (L), 121
|W. Martinez
|6-6-6
|Cassondra Weaver
|15/1
|8
|Blaze of Joy (L), 121
|A. Stanley
|3-3-7
|Debbie Schaber
|12/1
|9
|Island Betty (L), 121
|R. Knott
|8-6-1
|John Grace
|20/1
6th-$17,000, Claiming $8,500-$8,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|My Friend Frank (L), 121
|T. Conner
|4-1-6
|Erin McClellan
|10/1
|2
|Ault (L), 124
|P. Morales
|1-1-2
|William Martin
|8/5
|3
|Zero Gravity (L), 121
|A. Gallardo
|1-11-7
|S. Kintz
|8/1
|4
|Boomin Goose (L), 121
|M. Pino
|5-5-3
|Katy Cheeks
|6/1
|5
|Cooper's Crescent (L), 121
|R. Allen, Jr.
|4-4-1
|Mark Hoffman
|3/1
|6
|Bandy's Map (L), 121
|S. Spieth
|6-1-1
|Gerald Brooks
|7/2
|7
|Orazio (L), 121
|W. Martinez
|1-5-1
|Matthew Clarke
|10/1
7th-$32,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 X), Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Well Told (L), 117
|W. Martinez
|5-5-3
|Eoin Harty
|6/1
|2
|Forward Motion (L), 121
|A. Gallardo
|2-4-7
|M. Ferraro
|7/5
|3
|Total Distraction (L), 121
|H. Villa-Gomez
|1-1-3
|Sydney Rotunno
|8/1
|4
|Kasim (L), 117
|P. Morales
|5-7-6
|Danny Gargan
|9/5
|5
|Notacatbutacard (L), 121
|R. Allen, Jr.
|5-3-6
|Mark Hoffman
|6/1
|6
|Surfer Boy George (L), 121
|E. Walker
|4-5-4
|Konstantinos Harigeorgiou
|10/1
8th-$11,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Carissimo (L), 121
|A. Ayala
|6-3-10
|Lance Stokes
|8/1
|2
|Mad Jack (L), 121
|H. Villa-Gomez
|5-7-2
|William Martin
|10/1
|3
|Black Tie Event (L), 121
|R. Boucher
|7-6-6
|Anthony Stabile
|30/1
|4
|Big Rig (L), 121
|A. Gallardo
|3-5-4
|Ron Potts
|10/1
|5
|Great Bend (L), 121
|S. Spieth
|4-2-2
|Brandon Kulp
|5/2
|6
|Go Hippo Go (L), 121
|M. Allen
|4-3-1
|Lisa Allen
|15/1
|7
|Pollock (L), 121
|A. Valdes
|5-6-6
|John Guciardo
|15/1
|8
|C the King (L), 124
|M. Pino
|3-1-5
|Kimberly DePasquale
|10/1
|9
|Talk Less (L), 121
|A. Stanley
|4-5-6
|Eddie Clouston
|6/1
|10
|The Sinner Is You (L), 124
|P. Morales
|1-4-4
|Eduardo Rojas
|3/1
|11
|Brezno (L), 121
|W. Alencar
|7-9-2
|Shelly Radosevich
|12/1
|12
|Chuckles Candy (L), 121
|E. Walker
|11-4-6
|Ryan Walsh
|20/1
|13
|McPherson (L), 121
|D. Delgado
|6-5-5
|Carlos Johnson
|20/1
|14
|Arch Revenge (L), 121
|R. Allen, Jr.
|3-5-5
|Joseph Poole, Jr.
|6/1
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.