1st_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Out Ona Limb
|121
|Free Coffee
|121
|Betterthenyourx
|121
|Emerald Citadelle
|121
|Color Force
|121
|Kara Lot
|121
|No Question
|121
|Buywon Getwon
|121
|Nina's Patience
|121
2nd_$17,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 2YO F, 5½f.
|Wicked Gal
|120
|All for Show
|120
|Titanic Rose
|120
|Mill Lake Lady
|120
|Van Sickle
|120
|Pourmearose
|120
|Lady in Heels
|120
|Jackiegirl
|120
3rd_$14,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Dahog
|121
|Maximum Factor
|121
|Midnight Punk
|121
|Pioneer Dancer
|121
|K's Little Bill
|121
|Save the Drama
|124
|Balk
|121
|Red Hot Looks
|124
4th_$12,000, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6f.
|Bourbon Brown
|120
|Legio
|124
|Macho Rocket Man
|124
|Second Encore
|124
|Lord Byron
|124
|Hey Sach
|124
|Surprise Kick
|124
|War Doctor
|120
|Huntin' the Rut
|124
5th_$14,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Joyful Praise
|117
|Genuwine
|121
|Cherokee Chatter
|121
|Couple of Nikkis
|121
|So Moxie
|124
|Blaze of Joy
|121
|Sanibel
|121
|Island Betty
|121
|Bears Breeches
|117
6th_$17,000, cl $8,500-$8,500, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|My Friend Frank
|121
|Cooper's Crescent
|121
|Ault
|124
|Bandy's Map
|121
|Zero Gravity
|121
|Orazio
|121
|Boomin Goose
|121
7th_$32,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 6½f.
|Well Told
|117
|Kasim
|117
|Forward Motion
|121
|Notacatbutacard
|121
|Total Distraction
|121
|Surfer Boy George
|121
8th_$11,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
|Carissimo
|121
|C the King
|124
|Mad Jack
|121
|Talk Less
|121
|Black Tie Event
|121
|The Sinner Is You
|124
|Big Rig
|121
|Brezno
|121
|Great Bend
|121
|Chuckles Candy
|121
|Go Hippo Go
|121
|McPherson
|121
|Pollock
|121
|Arch Revenge
|121
