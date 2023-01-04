CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023--
Press Ganey, the leader in patient, member, employee and consumer experience across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced recipients of the Press Ganey Human Experience Awards, recognizing healthcare organizations across the United States committed to excellence in experience for their patients, workforce, and the communities they serve. The Press Ganey Human Experience Awards include the Guardian of Excellence Award ®, Pinnacle of Excellence Award ® and National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators (NDNQI) Award for Outstanding Nursing Quality ®. Each award identifies, recognizes and honors advancements in healthcare experience.
“The amount of empathy, dedication and resilience showcased by frontline workers in healthcare is nothing short of amazing. We are honored to recognize the hospitals and health systems leading the industry in excellence across patient experience, caregiver engagement, nursing and clinical quality performance,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer, Press Ganey. “These organizations represent the very best in care, and the work they are doing inspires us all to bring our industry to new heights – one human interaction at a time.”
The Guardian of Excellence Award ® honors organizations that perform in the top 5% of healthcare organizations for patient experience, employee engagement, physician engagement or clinical quality performance in one year. More than 400 hospitals and health systems achieved this recognition. To see the full list of winners, click here.
The Pinnacle of Excellence Award ® recognizes health care organizations for demonstrating excellence for a minimum of three consecutive years in patient experience, employee engagement or physician engagement, or two years in clinical quality performance. More than 100 healthcare organizations met rigorous requirements over multiple years to achieve this recognition. To see the full list of winners, click here.
The NDNQI Award for Outstanding Nursing Quality ® honors the best-performing academic medical centers, teaching hospitals, community hospitals, pediatric hospitals, psychiatric hospitals and international hospitals, for delivering top-tier nursing quality to patients. Seven healthcare organizations were recognized this year for elevating nursing excellence and improving patient outcomes. These include:
- Craig Hospital
- Parkview Behavioral Health
- Payson Regional Medical Center
- Covenant Children's Hospital
- Ghayathy Hospital
- New England Baptist Hospital
- Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
To see a complete list of winning healthcare organizations, visit https://www.pressganey.com/company/awards/
About Press Ganey
Press Ganey, the leading Human Experience (HX) healthcare performance improvement company, offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.
