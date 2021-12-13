OVERLAND PARK, Kan. & COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2021--
Prime Capital Investment Advisors (PCIA) is pleased to announce that it is combining its businesses with 20/20 Financial Advisers (20/20) and 20/20 Capital Management, who are based out of Costa Mesa, Calif. The firm currently serves families nationally from offices in California, Texas, Florida, Oregon and Delaware. The transaction is scheduled to close in late December and will add over 25 professionals, and eight new partner-advisors to the growing PCIA team. The partnership will also increase PCIA’s AUM by $1.1B to a total of over $20 billion in assets under management emphasizing the firm’s growth as a leading platform for wealth management and retirement plan-focused advisors.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005048/en/
The California firm’s diverse and experienced team of professionals help clients create and execute plans to achieve financial independence and go beyond planning to help clients navigate issues that may impact their financial future. Along with expanding PCIA’s footprint west and south, the 20/20 team will continue to serve their clients directly. The partnership deepens the bench of experts and financial strategies to which the 20/20 client-base now has access.
“We feel strongly that our strategies and values tightly align with those of PCIA. We are excited to partner with them to continue providing our clients with top-tier service and build new relationships together under the PCIA umbrella,” says Samir Thakkar, Founding and Managing Partner at 20/20 Financial Advisers. “We have always been laser-focused on providing financial security to individuals, businesses, families and heirs. We’re thrilled to continue to do so as part of the PCIA family.”
“We couldn’t be happier to welcome the 20/20 team to PCIA. Partnering with them is really a meeting of the minds,” says Glenn Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of PCIA. “Their business philosophies fit nicely with ours and their experience in financial planning is invaluable. At PCIA, we exist to inspire people in achieving their life’s ambitions and by coming together with such a strong firm with a national presence, we’ll be able to bring that mission to more employees, advisors and clients across the country.”
20/20 Financial was advised by Park Sutton Advisors, a specialty investment banking firm based in New York. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.
About Prime Capital Investment Advisors
Prime Capital Investment Advisors provides a client-centric team approach to full-service financial planning, including fee-based asset management and wealth management through its Prime Capital Wealth Management brand. Through its Qualified Plan Advisors brand, the firm also provides retirement plan advisory services, as well as plan participant education. PCIA currently has 27 locations throughout the United States, with investment advisor representatives serving clients across the nation. Advisory services offered through Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. (“PCIA”), a Registered Investment Adviser. PCIA doing business as Qualified Plan Advisors (“QPA”) and Prime Capital Wealth Management (“PCWM”). For more information, visit www.pciawealth.com.
About 20/20 Financial Advisers & 20/20 Capital Management
20/20 Financial Advisers and 20/20 Capital Management Inc. offer comprehensive financial planning that is unique in today’s world. Our team has one mission – our clients' future. As a client-centric, goal focused firm, 20/20 offers services in the areas of retirement planning, investment planning, business, insurance and tax planning. With eight partner offices and several satellite offices, 20/20 offers national reach while providing clients with local accountability. For more information, visit www.2020fa.com and www.2020cmi.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005048/en/
CONTACT: Ally Boyle
For: Prime Capital Investment Advisors
Ph: 267-614-4076
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA OREGON TEXAS FLORIDA DELAWARE KANSAS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE CONSULTING BANKING ACCOUNTING
SOURCE: Prime Capital Investment Advisors (PCIA)
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/13/2021 12:02 PM/DISC: 12/13/2021 12:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005048/en