NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2023--

The Cookware Company, a global leader in the housewares industry and the innovator of healthy, PFAS-free ceramic nonstick, is thrilled to announce incredible deals for Amazon’sPrime Day on July 11 and 12. The Cookware Company is offering Amazon exclusive, once-a-year deals on several best-selling items across many of its cookware brands: GreenPan, GreenLife, Blue Diamond, OXO, and Merten & Storck.

The company has developed a one-stop virtual look bookfor media containing deal pricing, high resolution images, and product information for all brands: https://www.prime-cookware-co.com/.

Included in the USA Prime Day Deals are:

GreenPan: Up to 33% Off

GreenLife: Up to 30% Off

Blue Diamond: Up to 30% Off

OXO: Up to 33% Off

Merten & Storck: Up to 35% Off

The Cookware Company is an international manufacturer headquartered in Belgium and a global leader in cookware. Founded in 2007 with GreenPan, The Cookware Company was the first to introduce PFAS-free nonstick cookware to the market. Known as the house of innovation, The Cookware Company's many award-winning brands can be found in over 100 countries around the world. For more on their brands, visit: www.cookware-co.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710301221/en/

CONTACT: Razonia McClellan

Razonia McClellan Public Relations

Email:razonia@razoniapr.com

Cell: 432.352.7477

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HOME GOODS ONLINE RETAIL OTHER RETAIL RETAIL SPECIALTY

SOURCE: The Cookware Company

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

PUB: 07/10/2023 06:05 PM/DISC: 07/10/2023 06:05 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710301221/en

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

Trending Video

Recommended for you