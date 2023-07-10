NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2023--
The Cookware Company, a global leader in the housewares industry and the innovator of healthy, PFAS-free ceramic nonstick, is thrilled to announce incredible deals for Amazon’sPrime Day on July 11 and 12. The Cookware Company is offering Amazon exclusive, once-a-year deals on several best-selling items across many of its cookware brands: GreenPan, GreenLife, Blue Diamond, OXO, and Merten & Storck.
The company has developed a one-stop virtual look bookfor media containing deal pricing, high resolution images, and product information for all brands: https://www.prime-cookware-co.com/.
Included in the USA Prime Day Deals are:
GreenPan: Up to 33% Off
- Valencia Pro 22-Piece Set
- Reserve 2-Piece Set in Sunrise Yellow
- Prime Midnight 12” Frypan with Lid
- Prime Midnight 2-Piece Set
- 6-in-1 Contact Grill & Griddle
- 6.5-Quart Multi-Cooker Skillet Grill & Slow Cooker
GreenLife: Up to 30% Off
- Soft Grip 23-Piece Set in four colors
- Soft Grip 16-Piece Set in 12 colors
- Soft Grip 2-Piece Frypan Set in seven colors
- Cutting Boards in eight colors
- Go Grains Rice Cooker in four colors
- Healthy Duo Slow Cooker in four colors
Blue Diamond: Up to 30% Off
OXO: Up to 33% Off
Merten & Storck: Up to 35% Off
The Cookware Company is an international manufacturer headquartered in Belgium and a global leader in cookware. Founded in 2007 with GreenPan, The Cookware Company was the first to introduce PFAS-free nonstick cookware to the market. Known as the house of innovation, The Cookware Company's many award-winning brands can be found in over 100 countries around the world. For more on their brands, visit: www.cookware-co.com.
