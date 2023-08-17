SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2023--
Prime Group Holdings, LLC (“Prime Group”), a vertically-integrated private equity real estate firm, today announced it has acquired 395 Broadway, a two-story, 25,000 square foot office building in Downtown Saratoga Springs, New York. The purchase was coordinated by Robert and Lisa Moser on behalf of Prime Group. Mr. Moser is Prime Group’s Founder, Principal and Chief Executive Officer.
Located on the corner of Broadway and Division Street, the property is the former headquarters of Fingerpaint Marketing, and was developed originally as a Borders bookstore. Prime Group intends to renovate the building to enhance its exterior aesthetic and update the internal layout of the space to maximize functionality.
Mr. Moser said, “Prime Group is proud to be a longstanding member of the Saratoga Springs community, and we look forward to expanding our operations in Downtown Saratoga as our business continues to grow following the close of our third flagship self storage fund. We are excited to develop state-of-the-art and energy efficient offices to best support our talented and experienced real estate investment team as we pursue value-add opportunities in private equity real estate, with a focus on fragmented asset classes.”
About Prime Group Holdings
Prime Group Holdings is a vertically integrated private equity real estate firm focused on self storage and other alternative real estate asset classes, managing assets worth over $4 billion on behalf of a global investor base. Headquartered in Saratoga Springs, NY, with a regional office in Jupiter, FL and investment origination offices in Denver, CO and Hackensack, NJ, the firm has more than 600 employees, including investment professionals, property managers, an investor reporting team, construction and marketing personnel, and deal-sourcing professionals. For more information, please visit https://www.goprimegroup.com/.
