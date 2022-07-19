Prime Health Services Expands Sales Team to Scale and Support Growth

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022--
Prime Health Services, Inc., a national cost management solutions company, today announced it has two strategic additions to its development and sales team. These key hires reflect Prime Health’s continued momentum as an emerging PPO network market leader, as well as its expansion strategy across their tailored services for minimizing the rising cost of health care.
The expansion of the Prime Health Services development and sales team, along with hiring efforts across other key departments, will enable the company to meet the growing demands of businesses.
Kyle Devereaux, Vice President of Business Development. Kyle comes to Prime Health Services with over 15 years of experience in the Workers’ Compensation, Group Health, and Auto Casualty space. Kyle is an intelligent, solutions-focused sales executive that puts the client first in understanding their needs and what will drive their success through true partnership. He loves to dive into solving complex challenges and thinking outside the box. Working to strengthen an organization and bringing a team together to solve complex problems well driving top and bottom line revenue through new and existing accounts earned him a reputation as a thought leader and visionary. He excels to combine his technical acumen with practical sales and marketing excellence while driving decisive product and sales strategies through implementation.
As a results focused executive, Kyle has constantly exceeded revenue goals at his former employers. Kyle was with Enlyte/Mitchell International a Property and Casualty company focused on software and services and selling to some of the largest Carriers, TPA’s, Mutual Funds and Municipalities in the industry. Before Enlyte/Mitchell, Kyle was a part of United Health Group driving opportunities and revenue focused on Sales and New Business development. Kyle has built C-level relationships across the industry throughout the United States and Canada. Kyle produced beyond expectations always thriving in new challenges and goals.
Kyle’s personal profile is shaped by strong family values, a superior work ethic, and a competitive nature that drives him to succeed and motivate those around him. He enjoys working as a team and seeing success as a team. As a devoted leader, mentor and self-driven employee he is excited for this next chapter and opportunity to work at Prime Health Services. One of his favorite quotes that he lives by is by Thomas Edison, “Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.” Never let life get you down and give it your all! Together we can achieve great things.
Bryan Hunziker, National Sales Executive. Bryan brings an extensive healthcare sales experience with nearly thirty years of exposure specializing in PPO and Bill Review at large companies including GENEX, UniHealth America, Coventry/ ENLYTE-Mitchell, and StrataCare (now Conduent).
Bryan holds a Bachelor of Psychology from Oregon State University ’86, and a Master’s Degree from San Diego State University in ’88. He began his career as a Vocational Placement Specialist, working with Vocational Rehab Counselors and Medical Case Managers in the Work Comp arena. From this, he extended his knowledge in the healthcare industry and began his sales career with GENEX (the GRS) as an Area Sales Manager.
“I’m looking forward to representing Prime Health, its technology solutions, network services, and its drive to continually innovate in our marketplace. I’ve had a great journey and met some fantastic people selling PPO and Bill Review and can’t wait to take the next leg of this great journey with the Prime Health Team," Hunziker said.
"With the addition of industry insiders Kyle Devereaux and Bryan Hunziker, Prime Health Services is excited to continue broadening our reach nationwide while serving the needs of our customers,” said Brian Sharp, Owner and CEO of Prime Health Services, Inc. “We are very excited to have Kyle and Bryan. These two bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team that will be vital as the company continues to expand its solutions and growing commitment to the industry,” Sharp said.
About Prime Health Services, Inc.
Prime Health Services, Inc. is a strategic health care technology partner supporting clients with tailored services for minimizing the rising cost of health care. Since 2001, our medical cost containment services help clients in auto liability, group health, indigent care, personal injury, and workers' compensation. Our tech-focused nature allows insurance carriers, TPAs, self-insureds, employers, and government entities to take advantage of our flexibility while not compromising on bill processing speed, data integrity, or access to care. When it comes to customization, we are second to none.
