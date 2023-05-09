ONTARIO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2023--
Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. will announce its 1st Quarter 2023 financial results on May 12. The Company will host a conference call on May 15, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. (ET) to discuss the 1st-quarter results.
To pre-register for the call, please email Egarcia27@prmehealthcare.com to facilitate attaining your individual pin that will allow direct access to the call.
For those who do not pre-register, 15 minutes prior the start time of the Earnings Conference Call, please dial (786) 496 5601 (U.S.) or (866) 571 0905 (toll-free) and when prompted to enter a pin, enter (*0) and request to join the "Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. 1st Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call".
For those who are unable to listen to the conference call live, there will be a replay available through June 14, 2023, which can be accessed by dialing (866) 583-1035 (U.S. Toll Free), passcode 0083073#.
About Prime Healthcare: As an award-winning health system headquartered in Ontario, California, operating 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, Prime Healthcare provides more than 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation's leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Please visit www.primehealthcare.com.
