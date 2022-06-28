FLORHAM PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2022--
Prime Pensions LLC (“Prime Pensions”), a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC (“Mill Point”), announced today that it has acquired Northwest Retirement Plan Consultants, LLC (“NWRPC” or the “Company”), a Washington-based provider of retirement plan design, administration and consulting services.
NWRPC is a leading provider of third-party retirement plan compliance and administration services to small and medium-sized businesses. Key services include plan design and implementation, annual administration, consulting and other actuarial services to ensure its clients are compliant with the United States Department of Labor, IRS and other regulatory organizations. Since the Company’s founding in 2014, NWRPC has been a top Washington service provider in the retirement plan administration industry. The Company is headquartered in Puyallup, WA and primarily operates in the Northwestern United States.
Martin Smith and Debbie Smith, Managing Principals of NWRPC, commented, “Our partnership with Prime Pensions and Mill Point provides meaningful resources to drive both future growth and expansion of our client base. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to providing exemplary service to our clients.”
Scott Feit, CEO of Prime Pensions, commented, “The acquisition of NWRPC is highly complementary to Prime Pensions as it diversifies our client base and adds significant extension to our geographic presence. We are thrilled that NWRPC and its clients are joining the Prime Pensions family. I am looking forward to having the Managing Principals of NWRPC continue in their roles and join the leadership team of the combined business.”
About Prime Pensions
Headquartered in Florham Park, NJ, Prime Pensions is an independent provider of retirement plan compliance and administration services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses. Prime Pensions is not affiliated with any investment product provider and does not offer investment advice. For more information, please visit www.primepensionsinc.com.
About Mill Point Capital
Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies, with a focus on the industrials, business services and IT services sectors in North America. Mill Point’s experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628005899/en/
Jiaeh Kim,info@millpoint.com, 212-416-5800
KEYWORD: NEW JERSEY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PERSONAL FINANCE FINANCE CONSULTING BUSINESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
SOURCE: Mill Point Capital LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/28/2022 11:07 AM/DISC: 06/28/2022 11:07 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628005899/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.