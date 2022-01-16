FILE - Britain's Prince Harry arrives in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London, Jan. 16, 2020. Prince Harry has filed a claim for a judicial review against the British government’s decision not to let him personally pay for police protection while in the U.K. The Duke of Sussex’s legal representative said Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 that Harry wants to bring his children Archie and Lilibet to visit his home country from the U.S. but that is too risky without police protection.