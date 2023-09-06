NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2023--
Pritchard Industries, a leading provider of essential, recurring facility services and portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC, has appointed Erin Meehan as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
Ms. Meehan brings more than two decades of facilities services leadership experience to Pritchard, most recently serving as Division President at Morrison Healthcare, a division of the Compass Group, with a distinguished record of leadership, value creation, and profitable growth. At Morrison Healthcare, Ms. Meehan achieved strong organic and inorganic business growth while maintaining excellent client service and retention. Over her 25-year career with the Compass Group, Ms. Meehan has served in a variety of leadership roles including Executive Vice President of the Compass Group USA, President of ESS North America, and President & CEO of ESS Gulf of Mexico.
“We are thrilled to have Erin join Pritchard as CEO,” said Brian Michaud, Managing Director at Littlejohn & Co. “She brings a strong track record of commercial and operational excellence, and we look forward to working with Erin and the team at Pritchard as they continue to build a premier facilities services platform.”
Ms. Meehan added, “I am excited to join the Pritchard team and further the Company’s mission to provide world class service quality to a loyal customer base. I look forward to working with a talented organization as we focus on the next phase of growth and execute on opportunities to better serve our customers.”
About Pritchard Industries
Pritchard Industries provides janitorial, engineering, metal and marble maintenance, exterior and specialty services to more than 1,000 clients across 26 states. Pritchard’s clients include commercial office buildings, education and government facilities, sports and entertainment venues, medical complexes and industrial facilities. The company employs more than 10,000 team members that deliver excellent service quality to Pritchard’s customers every day.
About Littlejohn & Co., LLC
Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments in middle-market companies. With approximately $8 billion of regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit littlejohnllc.com
