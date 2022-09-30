CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022--
Pritzker Private Capital ("PPC"), a leader in family direct investing, is pleased to announce that it has named Marisa Vavruska and Spenser Brown as Vice Presidents on its investment team.
Ms. Vavruska and Mr. Brown will play integral roles in identifying and evaluating new opportunities to partner with leading middle-market business in the manufactured products and services sectors. PPC’s Manufactured Products team focuses on investments in the packaging, food, specialty industrial, personal care and contract manufacturing businesses. The firm’s Services team is focused on companies in the supply chain, industrial and commercial and facilities services subsectors. In addition, Ms. Vavruska and Mr. Brown will help support PPC’s existing family of companies on strategic planning and growth initiatives including the identification, execution and integration of add-on acquisitions.
Ms. Vavruska, who was promoted from Senior Associate, will continue to work with companies across PPC’s target sectors of manufactured products and services. As a Senior Associate, Marisa supported three companies across the PPC family of companies including the completion of six add-on acquisitions. Previously, Ms. Vavruska worked in investment banking at Citi after starting her career as a management consultant at PwC. Ms. Vavruska received her M.B.A. from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and her B.A. from Amherst College.
Mr. Brown joins PPC as a Vice President focused on the manufactured products sector after receiving his M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Previously, Mr. Brown was an associate at Madison Dearborn Partners after beginning his career in investment banking at Citi. Mr. Brown received B.S. degrees in industrial engineering and business management from the Milwaukee School of Engineering, where he was also a member of the hockey team.
“We are delighted to promote Marisa and add Spenser as we continue to attract and develop talent for our exceptional team,” said Michael Nelson, Head of Investing at Pritzker Private Capital. “Marisa has demonstrated an outstanding work ethic and acumen while supporting multiple new opportunities and initiatives over the last two years. Spenser brings meaningful experience evaluating and supporting investments in our sectors and will be a great addition to our team. I am confident both Marisa and Spenser will be stewards of our core values as we continue to bring our differentiated family direct investing approach to leading middle-market companies.”
About Pritzker Private Capital
Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.
