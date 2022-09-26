NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022--
Eurazeo, a leading global investment company with a diversified portfolio of €32.5 billion in assets under management, today announced that it was named the 2022 International General Partner of the Year by Private Equity Women Investor Network (“PEWIN”). The award is given annually by PEWIN to a General Partner committed to transforming the private equity industry by supporting increased gender diversity and female leadership.
Virginie Morgon, CEO of Eurazeo, said: "Increasing gender diversity both within Eurazeo and the broader private equity industry is one of our top priorities with our O+ Initiative, along with sustainability. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished to date, but there is more to do. At Eurazeo, we don’t cut corners and we are committed to responsible growth, investing with purpose, and contributing meaningfully along the journey to equality and equity.”
Adrianne Shapira, Managing Director, Brands and PEWIN member added: “It is a great honor to accept this award on Eurazeo’s behalf from an organization that has connected me with many incredible women and private equity firms aligned in their efforts to champion gender diversity. At Eurazeo, women account for one-third of leadership roles and lead more than one-third of our investment teams. Today’s challenges require innovative solutions, collaborative efforts, and positive intentions. Our firm is off to a strong start, but we are far from finished.”
Inclusion and Sustainability are the two pillars of Eurazeo’s O+ strategy, which the firm launched in 2020. Eurazeo has been committed to ESG since 2008 and takes a metric-driven approach to systematically roll out initiatives, including increasing diversity within its portfolio companies to Power Better Growth.
PEWIN is the leading organization for senior-level women investment professionals in private equity, providing its more than 900 members with opportunities to network and build relationships with peers. The PEWIN awards program recognizes the organizations and individuals taking the lead in promoting gender diversity across the private equity industry at all levels. The firms are nominated by PEWIN membership and voted by the PEWIN Steering Committee.
ABOUT EURAZEO
- Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €32.5 billion in assets under management, including nearly €23.4 billion from third parties, invested in 530 companies. With its considerable private equity, venture capital, private debt as well as real estate and infrastructure asset expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its nearly 360 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.
- Eurazeo has offices in Paris, New York, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan, Madrid, Luxembourg, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore and Sao Paulo.
- Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.
- ISIN: FR0000121121 - Bloomberg: RF FP - Reuters: EURA.PA
